Chart of the Day - Bitcoin (11.09.2025)

Yesterday, Bitcoin broke through its short-term resistance around $113,000, simultaneously breaching the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its most recent major downward impulse. This move follows a breakout from a downward correction at the beginning of September, which negated a potential double-top formation above the $120,000 level.

One of the key drivers behind this rally is anticipation of a larger rate cut from the Fed, which could lead to a weaker dollar. Although the EURUSD pair ultimately retreated below the 1.1700 level, the potential for a more aggressive cut could weigh on the dollar. Yesterday’s PPI inflation data fueled hopes for a larger cut, and today at 1:30 PM BST, we will get the crucial CPI inflation figures. While inflation is expected to rise to 2.9% year-on-year due to tariffs, a lower PPI reading may suggest less upward pressure than previously thought.

What else could be fueling Bitcoin's momentum?