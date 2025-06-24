Read more

Chart of the day - Bitcoin (24.06.2024)

10:16 AM 24 June 2025

Bitcoin saw a strong rebound, climbing back above the $105,000 level after a weekend sell-off broke the psychological $100,000 threshold. Traders attributed the reversal to a late-night peace agreement between Israel and Iran, which calmed markets and revived risk appetite. Today, U.S. stock indices are also rising toward historical highs.

Risk sentiment was further boosted by comments from two FOMC members, Fed officials Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, who expressed support for a rate cut as early as July.

On the regulatory front, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) confirmed it is exploring the possibility of including Bitcoin and other digital assets in creditworthiness assessments during the mortgage approval process. This could mark the first step toward broader use of cryptocurrencies in the U.S. credit market.

Despite the recent market panic, spot Bitcoin ETFs saw another $350 million in net inflows on Monday — the tenth consecutive day of gains — helping to offset Sunday’s sell-off.

Meanwhile, Metaplanet Inc. approved a new funding round to purchase approximately $5 billion worth of BTC on behalf of its subsidiary, Metaplanet Treasury Corp., based in Florida.

Texas is set to become the first U.S. state to include Bitcoin on its balance sheet, after Governor Greg Abbott signed SB21, establishing a publicly funded strategic reserve — a move analysts say could inspire similar actions across the country.

All of these developments are contributing to the increasingly aggressive institutional adoption of Bitcoin, supporting its price, which remains above the $100,000 mark.

