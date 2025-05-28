Read more
XTB Online Trading

Chart of the day - Bitcoin (28.09.2025)

10:17 AM 28 May 2025

Bitcoin continues to consolidate near record highs above $109,000. The market's enthusiasm is driven by Bitcoin's growing popularity among institutions and businesses. However, retail investor engagement remains at historically low levels.

The Bitcoin and broader cryptocurrency market is undergoing a new wave of institutional adoption and growing geopolitical relevance. MicroStrategy continues its aggressive accumulation strategy, now holding 580,250 BTC—nearly 2.8% of total supply—after its latest $427 million purchase. This move pushed the company's unrealized profits to over $22.7 billion. Meanwhile, other companies like The Blockchain Group and DDC Enterprise are also boosting their crypto holdings, with weekly capital inflows into ETFs reaching an impressive $2.9 billion.

Adoption and regulatory developments are also shaping the market. Thailand plans to allow tourists to spend crypto directly via linked credit cards, while Dubai is set to tokenize real estate worth $16 billion on the XRP blockchain.

On the flip side, regulatory uncertainty persists in areas like staking. U.S. banks are reportedly exploring the joint issuance of a stablecoin, which would likely be enabled by a new law under discussion. This represents further integration of traditional finance with DeFi technologies.

Yesterday, political headlines were stirred by reports of a new strategy from Trump’s company—Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT.US). The firm announced a $2.5 billion private stock offering to 50 institutional investors, aiming to create one of the largest Bitcoin treasuries among publicly traded companies. In response, Bitcoin's price briefly spiked to nearly $111,000 before retreating below $110,000.

Source: xStation 5

Share:
Back

Market News

30.05.2025
11:13

Arista Networks down 6% on Nvidia Spectrum-X partnership with Meta Platform 📉

Arista Networks (ANET.US) saw its stock drop by over 6% yesterday following reports that Google Cloud and Meta—one of Arista’s key clients—are...

 08:03

BREAKING: Spanish CPI lower than expected

08:00 GMT - Spanish Inflation Data for May CPI MoM Flash (May): -0.1% actual vs 0% forecast vs 0.6% prior CPI YoY Flash (May): 1.9% actual...

 07:30

Chart of the Day - US100 (30.05.2025)

Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.3% in pre-market trading as a federal appeals court temporarily reinstated Trump's global tariffs, casting fresh uncertainty...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits