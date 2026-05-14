Read more
10:34 AM · 14 May 2026

Chart of the day: CHN.cash dips 2.3% on record profit-taking 🇨🇳 📉

HSCEI futures (CHN.cash) are tumbling 2.3%, erasing the entire rally from yesterday. The Chinese stock market experiences a wide-scale profit-taking, as markets weigh potential outcomes of a Trump-Xi summit in China.

 

CHN.cash dipped after hitting 61.8 level of Fibonacci retracement of the last bearish wave. The contract is currently supported by the 100-days exponential moving average (EMA100, dark purple). The ongoing uptrend could be maintained, if the bulls keep the price above the 38.2 Fibo level, while the breakout below EMA30 (light purple) would likely open the door to a deeper correction. Source: xStation5

 

What’s driving CHN.cash today?

  • Profit-Taking After Multi-Year Peaks: Chinese equities rallied significantly leading up to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping. However, as the talks commenced, the CSI 300 and Shanghai Composite indexes retreated from 4.5- and 11-year highs, respectively. This downturn was driven by widespread profit-taking across sectors as investors weighed the potential outcomes of high-stakes discussions regarding trade tariffs and artificial intelligence.

  • No Iran Progress: The HSCEI selloff also reflects little progress on the Iran war during the summit. While China faces its lowest growth targets since 1991, the conflict threatens critical energy supplies and shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Despite US pressure for Beijing to act as a peacemaker, the official summit statement remained vague on the Middle East, focusing instead on trade and Taiwan. This persistent geopolitical uncertainty weighs heavily on Chinese equity sentiment.

  • Yuan Appreciation: The Chinese yuan surged to its strongest level in three years, with the onshore rate reaching 6.7877. This 3% year-to-date gain, fueled by a massive trade surplus, has triggered a wave of profit-taking across equity markets. Indices are down as the stronger currency makes recent multi-year highs appear increasingly stretched.

14 May 2026, 7:31 AM

Economic Calendar: All eyes on US consumer 🇺🇸 (14.05.2026)
14 May 2026, 7:11 AM

BREAKING: Pound rebounds 📈 UK GDP rises unexpectedly in March 🇬🇧
14 May 2026, 6:49 AM

Morning Wrap: Markets freeze as USA-China summit begins 🇨🇳 (14.05.2026)
13 May 2026, 6:46 PM

Daily Summary: Hot inflation and awaiting for news from Beijing
Indices
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits