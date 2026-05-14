Chart of the day: CHN.cash dips 2.3% on record profit-taking 🇨🇳 📉

HSCEI futures (CHN.cash) are tumbling 2.3%, erasing the entire rally from yesterday. The Chinese stock market experiences a wide-scale profit-taking, as markets weigh potential outcomes of a Trump-Xi summit in China.

CHN.cash dipped after hitting 61.8 level of Fibonacci retracement of the last bearish wave. The contract is currently supported by the 100-days exponential moving average (EMA100, dark purple). The ongoing uptrend could be maintained, if the bulls keep the price above the 38.2 Fibo level, while the breakout below EMA30 (light purple) would likely open the door to a deeper correction. Source: xStation5

What’s driving CHN.cash today?