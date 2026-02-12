Chart of the day: DE40 outperforms European peers 🇩🇪 📈 Big cap earnings drive stellar gains 🚀

The DAX futures (DE40) entered Thursday trading with a stellar performance, advancing 1% and outperforming all of its European peers (EU50: +0.25%). The overall market sentiment turned positive after yesterday’s strong employment report in the U.S., but the exceptional gains in the German blue chip index stand mainly on the post-earnings euphoria on its heaviest stocks.

The DE40 confirms a strong bullish recovery, surging past the 24-day EMA and breaking the key 61.8% Fibonacci resistance at 25,125. With the RSI rising to 58.8, momentum remains positive, targeting the next hurdle at the 78.6% retracement level (25,326). Holding above the 25,000 zone is crucial for a retest of the recent highs. Source: xStation5

What is driving DE40 today?