Read more

Chart of the day - Ethereum (12.08.2025)

8:15 AM 12 August 2025

Ethereum surged yesterday to $4,300, its highest level since the 2021 bull market, driven by institutional demand, which translated into record capital inflows to ETFs. U.S.-listed spot ETH ETFs attracted over $1 billion in a single day (a new record), with the largest contributions from BlackRock ETHA ($640 million) and Fidelity FETH ($277 million). Total net inflows since May have exceeded approximately $10.8 billion. BlackRock ETHA now manages over $13 billion in assets, and ETH funds have recorded five consecutive days of positive inflows. The current ETH price remains roughly 10% below its all-time high above $4,800.

Interest extends beyond ETFs, as publicly traded companies are rapidly increasing their exposure to ETH. Sharplink announced plans to raise an additional $400 million to boost its holdings above $3 billion (~1% of supply), already controlling around 600,000 ETH; BitMine (~1.2 million ETH), Bit Digital (~120,306 ETH), and EtherMachine (~345,362 ETH) are also among the largest holders. Fundamental Global (FG Nexus) disclosed the purchase of 47,331 ETH and intends to further expand its stake in the network. Institutional interest is rising, ETFs are breaking records, and ETH is outperforming BTC in August.

Share:
Back

Market News

13.08.2025
11:49

Will the Euro Continue to Rise? Inflation, Trump, and Ukraine at Play

Since the beginning of 2025, the euro has been one of the best-performing currencies, along with the Swiss franc, while the dollar became the scapegoat...

 09:24

Chart of the day: AUDJPY (13.08.2025)

On the currency market, the AUD/JPY pair is gaining value today as a result of growing expectations of a hawkish monetary policy in Australia. Data on...

 09:00

BREAKING: Polish GDP data confirms analysts' forecasts

Key data: Polish GDP (q/q, Q2): 0,8% (forecast: 1.0%, previous: 0.7%) Polish GDP (y/y, Q2): 3,4% (forecast: 3.4%, previous: 3.2%) Economic...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits