Chart of the day: GBPCHF snaps back on retail sales recovery 🇬🇧 📈 (19.06.2026)

The British pound is regaining momentum at the end of the week, driven by a stronger-than-expected batch of UK economic data. This surprise surge in retail sales successfully halted sterling's broad decline against most G10 currencies. Leading the recovery is the GBP/CHF pair, which broke cleanly above key moving averages to cement the pound's robust positioning across Europe this Friday.

GBPCHF is exhibiting a bullish outlook, rebounding firmly to 1.0651 after finding support near the 38.2% Fibonacci level. The pair trades cleanly above its 10, 30, and 100-day EMAs, saving the upward trend. With the RSI at 56.7, there is plenty of room for further gains toward recent local highs. Source: xStation5

What’s Driving GBPCHF Today?