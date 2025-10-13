Read more
9:06 AM · 13 October 2025

Chart of the day - GOLD (13.10.2025)

GOLD
Commodities
-
-

On Monday morning, gold and silver reached new record highs amid persistent trade tensions. Although Trump managed to calm markets slightly over the weekend, the chaotic actions of the U.S. administration continue to drive capital rotation into safe-haven assets independent of the dollar, such as gold. Prices are also supported by expectations of two additional 25 bp Fed rate cuts later this year — one at the end of October and another in early December. The market consensus still favors a continuation of Fed policy easing, potentially bringing rates down to around 3% by mid-next year.

The initial strong upward move followed threats of 100% U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods and new export control measures implemented in response to China’s rare-earth export restrictions. The ongoing U.S. government shutdown further delays data releases and sustains market uncertainty. Inflows into gold-backed ETFs remain a key pillar of the rally.

Gold is up 1.50% to $4,070, while silver gains 3.06% to $51.52.

 

 

15 October 2025, 12:09 PM

DE40: Good earnings and cautious optimism
15 October 2025, 10:27 AM

IMF raises its global growth outlook, supported by the AI-driven investment boom 🔎
14 October 2025, 6:48 PM

Daily Summary: Powell pulls markets back up! 📈 EURUSD higher
14 October 2025, 5:50 PM

EURUSD higher after Powell's speech! 💶📈

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits