Chart of the day: OIL rebounds sharply on Trump's Iran speech 🛢️ 📈 US will abandon Hormuz❓(02.04.2026)

Brent crude is surging back above $100 per barrel (OIL: +7.6%), erasing nearly all losses from the last three sessions. Donald Trump's address failed to outline any concrete "exit strategies" for the conflict, and his hawkish tone undermined market optimism that had previously bet on a rebound following Iran's declarations of being ready for peace talks.

The OIL contract is dynamically returning above the 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA10, yellow), confirming a strong upward trend. However, the price is approaching a repeatedly tested resistance level at $110, and a nearly overbought RSI (near 70) may limit gains above this threshold. Source: xStation5

What is driving the rise in OIL today?