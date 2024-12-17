Read more
XTB Online Trading

Chart of the Day - US100 (17.12.2024)

8:18 AM 17 December 2024

The Nasdaq Composite hit a record close amid divergent market performance, with AI and quantum computing driving tech sector gains while traditional sectors lag. The anticipated Fed rate decision tomorrow has markets pricing in a 95.4% probability of a 25bp cut, though 2025 guidance may be more hawkish than previously expected.

 

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

Key Market Statistics:

  • Nasdaq reaches 38th record close of 2024, up 1.2%

  • Broadcom market cap surpasses $1 trillion, stock up 126% YTD

  • Bitcoin reaches new ATH above $106,000

Tech Sector Leadership vs Broader Market Weakness 

The Nasdaq's strength continues to mask underlying market divergence, with the Dow falling for eight consecutive sessions - its longest losing streak since 2018. The S&P 500 marked its 11th straight session of negative breadth, the longest such streak in available data since 1999, highlighting the narrow nature of market gains.

AI and Quantum Computing Surge 

Tech sector momentum remains robust, driven by AI-related developments. Broadcom's stellar performance, including a 220% jump in AI revenue to $12.2 billion, exemplifies the sector's strength. The emergence of quantum computing as a new growth theme has sparked significant investor interest, with companies like Rigetti Computing (+843% over 3 months), D-Wave Quantum (+455%), and IonQ (+398%) seeing dramatic gains despite limited revenue generation.

Index Composition Changes 

The Nasdaq 100's annual reconstitution reflects evolving market themes, with Palantir Technologies, Axon Enterprise, and Bitcoin-focused MicroStrategy set to join the index on December 23rd, replacing Moderna, Super Micro Computer, and Illumina. The changes underscore the growing influence of AI, cryptocurrency, and enterprise software sectors.

Rate Cut Expectations 

While a 25bp rate cut appears nearly certain for tomorrow's FOMC meeting, the Fed is expected to signal a more conservative easing path for 2025, with projections now pointing to three 25bp cuts rather than four. This adjustment reflects persistent inflation concerns and potential policy impacts from the incoming Trump administration, including proposed tariffs and immigration controls.

The continuation of tech sector dominance, coupled with broad market divergence and evolving monetary policy expectations, suggests ongoing market rotation rather than broad-based strength heading into 2025.

 

US100 (D1 Interval)
The Nasdaq-100 index, represented by the US100 contract, achieved a record close yesterday. The mid-December high at 21,669 and the mid-November high at 21,255 serve as the initial support levels for bulls, while the mid-July high of 20,895, closely aligned with the 50-day SMA at 20,851, offers additional support. Bears may target 20,896 as a key level to exploit bearish divergence, with subsequent targets including the 100-day SMA and the August highs near 19,917, which represent critical downside levels.

The RSI has entered the overbought zone, potentially accelerating bullish momentum. Meanwhile, the MACD warrants close observation as it is poised to either narrow or expand, providing insight into the pace and sustainability of the current bullish trend. Source: xStation

 
Share:
Back

Market News

19.12.2024
07:27

Economic calendar: BoE, Norges Bank and Riksbank decisions in focus 🏛️

Futures indicate lower opening of cash session in Europe Japanese yen loses 1% against USD after Ueda's comments Later during the day, investors'...

 07:00

USDJPY gains 0.8% after BoJ decision 📈

The Bank of Japan decided to keep rates unchanged at 0.25% during today's monetary decision, which was in line with analysts' expectations. The...

 06:37

Morning wrap (19.12.2024)

Markets saw sizable declines at the end of yesterday's session after the Fed cut interest rates as expected by 25 basis points to 4.5%, but at the...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 25 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 24 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 24 October 2025
__hssc Expiration date 24 October 2024
SESSID Expiration date 2 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 21 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 31 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 24 October 2025
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 21 July 2025
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
__cfruid
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 24 October 2025
_cfuvid
TS5b68a4e1027
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 24 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 24 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
_cfuvid
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gcl_au Expiration date 22 January 2025
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 24 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 24 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 25 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 24 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
af_id Expiration date 23 February 2025
afUserId Expiration date 25 January 2026
af_id Expiration date 24 January 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 1 February 2024
_ga Expiration date 24 October 2026
_gid Expiration date 25 October 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 24 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 24 October 2026
_gcl_au Expiration date 22 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 18 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 6 October 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 24 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 25 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 18 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 22 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 22 January 2025
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 22 April 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 22 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 22 April 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 11 February 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 1 March 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 25 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 18 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
MUID Expiration date 18 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 22 January 2025
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 24 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 24 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 24 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 24 October 2026
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 22 April 2025
MSPTC Expiration date 18 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 18 November 2025
MSPTC Expiration date 18 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
bcookie Expiration date 24 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 25 October 2024
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 22 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 24 October 2025
li_gc Expiration date 22 April 2025
lidc Expiration date 25 October 2024
personalization_id Expiration date 24 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator