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12:23 PM · 31 March 2026

Chart of the day: US100 jumps 1% amid rising Middle East de-escalation hopes (31.03.2026)

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Nasdaq 100 (US100) futures are up करीब 1% today, driven by expectations of a gradual scaling back of US involvement in the conflict with Iran. Donald Trump indicated that he is open to withdrawing the US from the conflict even before the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is lifted. Additionally, the list of operational objectives presented yesterday by Marco Rubio did not include reopening the Strait, focusing instead on destroying Iran’s missile capabilities, industrial base, and naval assets. However, it remains unclear whether this is merely a strategic position aimed at misleading opponents, or if the US is genuinely considering de-escalation by stepping away from more “maximalist” objectives.

Looking at the US100 chart, selling pressure has clearly dominated over the past several dozen hours. When we compare this move to previous impulses of similar magnitude, each instance has led to at least a short-term V-shaped rebound. If this pattern repeats, US100 could rise toward the 24,000 level before facing a more serious test of bullish momentum. At the same time, volatility remains elevated, and Wall Street is still highly sensitive to developments on the ground, where there are few signs of de-escalation. The Israeli military has stated it is prepared to continue operations for many weeks, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emphasized that there is no “time limit” on further strikes.

Source: xStation5

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