Read more
XTB Online Trading

Chart of the Day - USDJPY (22.10.2024)

7:45 AM 22 October 2024

The USD/JPY pair surged on Monday, breaking through the critical 150.00 level to reach new highs, triggering immediate speculation about potential Japanese intervention. The currency pair touched 150.78, marking a 150+ pip jump from its Asian session lows, as multiple factors aligned to drive the yen lower against the dollar.

This significant move comes against a backdrop of heightened political uncertainty in Japan, where recent polls suggest the possibility of a minority coalition government following the upcoming October 27 election. The political instability is creating additional pressure on the yen, as markets grapple with potential implications for the Bank of Japan's monetary policy trajectory.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

 

 

US Treasury Yield Curve Source: Bloomberg

The surge in U.S. Treasury yields continues to be a primary driver, with the 10-year benchmark climbing above 4.11%. This yield differential remains a crucial factor supporting dollar strength against the yen, particularly as markets now price in approximately two 25-basis-point rate cuts for the coming year, a more conservative outlook than previous expectations.

Market attention has intensified around potential intervention by Japanese authorities. Mizuho's weekly outlook specifically highlighted that "verbal intervention threat rises as USD/JPY rises above 150, suggesting increased vigilance from market participants for possible action from the Ministry of Finance or the Bank of Japan.

The political dimension adds another layer of complexity to the currency's outlook. The potential for the ruling LDP-Komeito coalition to lose its majority could significantly impact the BOJ's ability to execute its gradual exit from ultra-loose monetary policy. Opposition parties' varying stances on monetary policy, with some favoring continued accommodative measures, are creating additional uncertainty in the market.

Short-term trading dynamics show increased hedging activity, with options markets reflecting growing demand for protection against sharp yen movements. This defensive positioning suggests market participants are preparing for potential intervention or increased volatility around the upcoming election.

Looking ahead, the currency pair faces several key event risks, including:

  • The October 27 Japanese general election
  • Upcoming Federal Reserve policymaker speeches
  • Continued monitoring of U.S. Treasury yield movements
  • Potential intervention from Japanese authorities
  • Bank of Japan two-day policy meeting concluding on Oct. 31, with expected pause in rate hikes

In summary, USD/JPY's dramatic move above 150 represents a confluence of political uncertainty in Japan, rising U.S. yields, and shifting monetary policy expectations. The market remains highly sensitive to potential intervention, with traders closely monitoring both technical levels and policy signals from Japanese authorities. The upcoming election adds another layer of complexity to an already volatile currency pair, suggesting continued high volatility in the near term.

 

USDJPY (D1 interval)

The USDJPY is trading above its 100-day SMA following a sharp move higher yesterday, signaling short-term strength. It is now approaching key resistance near the 200-day SMA, which coincides with a critical Fibonacci retracement level. For the Japanese yen to regain strength, it must first break below the 100-day SMA at 149.211 and target the support level set by the previous high at 147.166. The RSI has been consolidating below overbought levels for nearly a month, and the MACD remains tight, indicating that significant volatility may be on the horizon.

 
Source: xStation
Share:
Back

Market News

23.10.2024
12:46

📈USDJPY surges 1.3%

The yen is losing almost 1.3% today against the US dollar today, due to several factors. Japan's upcoming elections on October 27 The Bank...

 10:33

Chart of the day: Bitcoin (23.10.2024)

Bitcoin is losing bullish momentum mid-week and slipping below the $67,000 zone. Despite the high net inflows seen in recent days, the trend has begun...

 09:37

E-Coli bacteria in McDonald's restaurants; shares slides nearly 6% 📉

Yesterday, after the end of the session on American Wall Street, the Food and Drug Administration (CDC) informed the public about the identification of...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 17 October 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
xtbLanguageSettings cc 16 October 2025
userPreviousBranchSymbol cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cfruid
__cfruid
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
_cfuvid
TS5b68a4e1027
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
_cfuvid
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
_ga cc 16 October 2026
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 cc 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid cc 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds cc 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn cc 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s cc 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
af_id cc 23 February 2025
afUserId cc 25 January 2026
af_id cc 24 January 2026
AF_SYNC cc 1 February 2024
_ga cc 16 October 2026
_gid cc 17 October 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 31 March 2024

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_omappvp cc 28 September 2035
_omappvs cc 16 October 2024
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 14 April 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
li_sugr cc 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing cc 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 16 October 2026
guest_id cc 16 October 2026
muc_ads cc 16 October 2026
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA cc 14 April 2025
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 31 March 2024
bscookie cc 1 March 2025
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
personalization_id cc 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator