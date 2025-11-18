Read more
2:22 PM · 18 November 2025

Clouflare shares down in pre-market amid internet outage📌

Cloudflare
Stocks
NET.US, Cloudflare Inc - class A
-
-

Clouflare (NET.US) shares are down almost 5% in US pre-market amid major internet outage impacting a lot of websites such as X, ChatGPT and many more. Visitors to websites were informed of an 'internal server error on Cloudflare's network' and told to 'please try again in a few minutes'. Now, a lot of Clouflare's consumers may claim this situation, while the company informed that it's currently investigating the issue. According to the company, the important reason of the outage was a spike in unusual traffic to one of its services, which caused some traffic passing through its network to experience errors. Cloudflare provides secure links to cloud services when consumers sign up to use ChatGPT. 

 

Source: xStation5

19 November 2025, 10:22 PM

NVIDIA Beats Expectations: The AI Powerhouse Saving the Future
19 November 2025, 6:52 PM

Daily Summary: Market attempts recovery, all hope in Nvidia
19 November 2025, 5:46 PM

Constellation Energy and Three Mile Island — Nuclear Past and Future
19 November 2025, 4:04 PM

US100 gains 1% before Nvidia earnings📈

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits