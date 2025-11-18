Clouflare (NET.US) shares are down almost 5% in US pre-market amid major internet outage impacting a lot of websites such as X, ChatGPT and many more. Visitors to websites were informed of an 'internal server error on Cloudflare's network' and told to 'please try again in a few minutes'. Now, a lot of Clouflare's consumers may claim this situation, while the company informed that it's currently investigating the issue. According to the company, the important reason of the outage was a spike in unusual traffic to one of its services, which caused some traffic passing through its network to experience errors. Cloudflare provides secure links to cloud services when consumers sign up to use ChatGPT.
Source: xStation5
NVIDIA Beats Expectations: The AI Powerhouse Saving the Future
Daily Summary: Market attempts recovery, all hope in Nvidia
Constellation Energy and Three Mile Island — Nuclear Past and Future
US100 gains 1% before Nvidia earnings📈