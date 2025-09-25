Cocoa down almost 2% below $7000 level amid African rainfalls 📉

Cocoa prices have fallen more than 40% since peaking at nearly $13,000/tonne in 2024, now trading below the key, psychological and technical zone $7,000/tonne.

The drop comes as supply expectations improve and demand weakens, reversing last year’s rally fueled by drought, crop disease, and poor harvests in West Africa.

Higher rainfall and tree blossoming in the Ivory Coast and Ghana are boosting production forecasts, easing fears of shortages.

West Africa, responsible for 70% of global cocoa output , is expected to see rebounding harvests after last year’s severe weather and disease-driven slump.

High cocoa prices combined with U.S. tariffs on chocolate risk further dampening consumer demand.

Analysts see this as an additional headwind for prices heading into 2025.

Rising production this year will significantly increase supply, helping correct the imbalance that drove prices higher in 2024.

Rabobank e xpects a significant surplus in the 2025/26 season , with production gains across Ecuador, Brazil, Peru, Nigeria, and Cameroon , alongside recovery in West Africa.

Cocoa prices are projected to trend gradually lower in the short and medium term, despite the potential for short-lived rebounds.

Limited supply risks in the Ivory Coast and Ghana should keep prices above $3,000/tonne, even in a bearish scenario.

Looking at the cocoa chart, we can see the head and shoulders pattern, with futures prices now in line with the potential 'neckline' in the formation.

Source: xStation5

Source: xStation5