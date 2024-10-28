Daily Summary: Global Markets Rise Despite Geopolitical Tensions, Energy Sector Under Pressure, Bitcoin Shows Resilience

- US stock markets demonstrate strength with US2000 leading gains (+1.11%), while larger indices show mixed performance with US500 slightly down (-0.03%) and US100 declining (-0.27%)
- European markets post broad gains, with French FRA40 leading (+1.39%), followed by Spanish SPA35 (+1.25%) and Italian ITA40 (+1.06%)
- Asian-Pacific markets show strong performance, led by Japan's JP225 surging (+2.90%), while Chinese markets also advance with CHN.cash up (+1.14%) and HK.cash gaining (+0.94%)
- Energy sector faces significant pressure with Natural Gas plummeting (-5.48%), crude oil declining (-5.63%), and gasoline futures dropping (-1.85%) as Israel's targeted strikes on Iran avoid oil infrastructure
- Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index shows improvement at -3.0 vs expected -9.2, with the production index reaching a two-year high at 14.6, though new orders remain in negative territory
- Precious metals show positive momentum with Palladium leading (+1.32%), followed by Platinum (+1.29%), while Gold maintains modest gains (+0.29%)
- Notable corporate moves include Philips (PHIA.NL) dropping 16% on disappointing Q3 sales, while Sunrun Inc. gains over 6% on potential data center power supply developments
- Volkswagen drops 0.5% amid further announcements of plant closing in Germany. The IG Metall union called for an immediate strike, starting Tuesday, before planned negotiations this Wednesday.
- Natural gas outlook remains bearish with inventories potentially approaching 100 bcf in coming weeks
- Bitcoin ETF inflows surpass $21 billion year-to-date, exceeding traditional flagship ETFs including SPDR S&P 500 Trust and iShares Core S&P 500, while cryptocurrency-related stocks gain alongside Bitcoin's approach to $69,000. Ethereum declines 0.78% while Dogecoin gains 6.76%.
- Borr Drilling (BORR.US) shares fall to December 2022 lows, declining 6% in pre-market following Q3 earnings guidance
- CHF is the strongest currency today, followed by EUR losing only to CHF and GBP losing to the aforementioned. The US dollar is performing quite well, losing 0.2% to EUR. JPY is continuing to decline and approaches 153.333 JPY per USD.
