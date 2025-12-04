Daily Summary: Market treads careful, awaits inflation and FED

- The market is holding back from making significant moves. The American stock exchange is limiting the range of price movements ahead of inflation data and the FOMC meeting next week. Contracts US100, US30, and US500 are restricting movements to 0.1%. Noticeable gains are seen in the Russell 2000 index contract, which is up by over 1% at the end of the session.
- The U.S. Department of Labor and Challenger have published employment data from the U.S. Unemployment claims fell more than expected, to 191,000. Challenger, on the other hand, showed an expected job loss level of 71,300.
- Investors also received data on durable goods orders today. In September, there was a 0.5% increase, which was in line with expectations.
- Meta announced reductions in spending on the Meta-Verse initiative, supporting the company's valuations, which are rising by about 4%.
- The session in Europe turned out to be slightly better. The leaders of growth in Thursday's session are Spain and Poland. Contracts W20 and SPA35 are rising by about 0.8% and 0.7%. They are followed by the German DE40 with a 0.5% increase. Smaller gains of around 0.2% are seen in French and Swiss indices.
- Final sales data from the Eurozone have been published. It increased by 1.5%, which was above market expectations.
- In the currency market, the dollar is strengthening. Strong labor market data slightly distance the prospect of a cut at the next meeting, which is reflected in the price. EURUSD is down 0.1%. The Swiss franc is also experiencing declines. The Hungarian forint is the leader of declines, losing as much as 0.7% against the Dollar and Euro.
- The commodity market is experiencing reduced volatility. Oil is the leader of gains. Both Brent and WTI oil are recording increases of around 1%. Coffee is also becoming more expensive, by 1%. In the precious metals segment, silver is experiencing declines, losing as much as 2%.
- Mild but negative sentiment dominates the crypto market, with widespread token sell-offs. Bitcoin is down over 1.5% but maintains the level of $91,000. A similar situation occurs with Ethereum, with declines of around 1.5% to the level of $3,130.
