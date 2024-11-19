Read more
XTB Online Trading

Daily summary: nuclear threat from Russia triggers sell-off in Europe ✂️

6:49 PM 19 November 2024

  • Indices on Wall Street are gaining slightly towards the end of the session, despite a sell-off at the opening. The initial declines have been completely erased, and at the time of publication, the US500 is up 0.40%, the US100 is up 0.70%, and the US2000 is trading 0.30% higher.

  • The US100 has once again broken out from the support zone around 20,400 points and is currently up 0.30%. We observe impressive gains mainly in Tesla (+3.00%) and Nvidia (+2.10%). Alphabet, Amazon, and Apple are also slightly up (all by +0.70%). In the broader market, gains are also dominating in technology companies related to artificial intelligence and semiconductors, including C3.ai (+21%), Super Micro Computer (+32%), Indie Semiconductors (+8.50%), and BigBear.ai (+8.20%).

  • The dollar is gaining moderately, with the USDIDX index trading 0.10% higher at 106.3000 points. The strongest currency today is the Canadian dollar, which is gaining after the publication of higher-than-expected CPI data.

  • On the other side of the scale are European currencies, including the EUR, PLN, and HUF, which are losing value due to escalating tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border.

  • European indices are recording 1-2% declines as a result of escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The declines are related to Putin signing an updated nuclear doctrine.

  • This action taken by Russia is aimed against potential adversaries and military coalitions such as NATO. Nevertheless, there have also been concerns that potential long-range weapon attacks from Ukraine could be considered an excessive threat.

  • Inflation in Canada for October rose to 2.0% year-over-year (expected: 1.9% y/y; previous: 1.6% y/y), and monthly to 0.4% month-over-month (expected: 0.3% m/m; previous: -0.4% m/m). Investors are currently pricing in a 20% chance of a 50 basis point rate cut by the BoC in December, compared to 38% before the inflation data.

  • The U.S. real estate sector report for October came in worse than expected. Housing starts: 1.311 million vs. 1.334 million forecast and 1.353 million previously. Building permits: 1.416 million vs. 1.435 million forecast and 1.425 million previously.

  • Shares of Super Micro Computer are gaining 32% today after the company appointed BDO USA as its new auditor and submitted a plan to Nasdaq to regain compliance with listing requirements following delayed financial reports.

  • C3.ai is up 22% to $32.08 after the company announced expanded collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate the deployment of artificial intelligence for business customers on the Microsoft Azure platform.

  • The sentiment in the cryptocurrency market today is only positive for Bitcoin. The dominance of the largest cryptocurrency is deepening, with BTC gaining 3.65% and approaching to $94,000.

  • Today, there is a high probability that the price of Bitcoin will reach a new record closing level even above $93,000. So far, the highest daily close is $91,400, while the highest daily level is $93,385.

Share:
Back

Market News

21.11.2024
09:10

Economic calendar: US jobless claims, regional indices and flash Eurozone consumers sentiment in focus 🔍

Stock index contracts on both sides of the Atlantic record limited declines that extend to Asian benchmarks; JP225 (Nikkei) loses 1.3% Preliminary...

 06:55

Morning wrap (21.11.2024)

Futures on U.S. indices are traded in mixed sentiment; Nvidia shares lost 2.5% in after-hours trading on Wall Street, but did not cause a bump...
20.11.2024
23:10

Nvidia reports another very strong quarterly earnings. Will AI boom rise even further?

Nvidia's quarterly results, although they turned out to be record-breaking, blowing away Wall Street expectations, did not bring euphoria to the stock...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 25 October 2024
test_cookie cc 24 October 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 24 October 2025
__hssc cc 24 October 2024
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 21 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 31 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings cc 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
xtbLanguageSettings cc 24 October 2025
userPreviousBranchSymbol cc 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 21 July 2025
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
__cfruid
__cfruid
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id cc 24 October 2025
_cfuvid
TS5b68a4e1027
xtbCookiesSettings cc 24 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc cc 24 October 2024
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
_cfuvid
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 24 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 22 January 2025
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 24 October 2026
_ga cc 24 October 2026
__hstc cc 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 cc 25 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 24 October 2026
_vwo_uuid cc 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds cc 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn cc 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s cc 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
af_id cc 23 February 2025
afUserId cc 25 January 2026
af_id cc 24 January 2026
AF_SYNC cc 1 February 2024
_ga cc 24 October 2026
_gid cc 25 October 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 24 October 2026
__hstc cc 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 24 October 2026
_gcl_au cc 22 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 31 March 2024

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 18 November 2025
_omappvp cc 6 October 2035
_omappvs cc 24 October 2024
_uetsid cc 25 October 2024
_uetvid cc 18 November 2025
_fbp cc 22 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 22 January 2025
_ttp cc 22 January 2025
hubspotutk cc 22 April 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 22 April 2025
hubspotutk cc 22 April 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 25 October 2024
_uetvid cc 18 November 2025
_ttp cc 22 January 2025
MUID cc 18 November 2025
_fbp cc 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 22 January 2025
_ttp cc 22 January 2025
li_sugr cc 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing cc 24 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 24 October 2026
guest_id cc 24 October 2026
muc_ads cc 24 October 2026
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA cc 22 April 2025
MSPTC cc 18 November 2025
IDE cc 18 November 2025
MSPTC cc 18 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
bcookie cc 24 October 2025
lidc cc 25 October 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 31 March 2024
bscookie cc 1 March 2025
li_gc cc 22 April 2025
bcookie cc 24 October 2025
li_gc cc 22 April 2025
lidc cc 25 October 2024
personalization_id cc 24 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator