Daily summary: shortened Wall Street session with reduced volatility, U.S. bonds return to pre-election levels 📄

U.S. indices closed with moderate gains. The cash session on Wall Street was shortened today due to yesterday's Thanksgiving holiday.
The US100 tech index gained 0.50% and is testing the 21,000-point level, the US500 is trading 0.35% higher at 6,050 points, while US200 futures saw slight losses in a correction after earlier gains.
Optimism is particularly strong in the semiconductor sector. Nvidia (NVDA.US) rose 3.0%, and TSMC (TSMC.US) gained 2.6%. The IT sector is also performing well, with the exception of Microsoft (MSFT.US), which lost 0.1%, slightly recovering from earlier deeper losses.
The weaker sentiment around Microsoft shares stems from Bloomberg's report that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has launched an antitrust investigation into the company. The investigation focuses on Microsoft's business practices in cloud computing and artificial intelligence.
Canada's Q3 GDP report matched expectations at 1.0% (previously: 2.2%). The GDP growth slowdown highlights some challenges to further economic expansion. In an initial reaction to the data, the Canadian dollar weakened against the U.S. dollar.
A reversal of post-election sentiment is visible in 10-year U.S. bonds, with yields dropping below 4.19%, entirely erasing the increases from early November. Declines in yields were also observed in German (-1.83%) and Japanese (-0.76%) bonds.
European stock indices showed positive sentiment to close the week. Germany's DAX ended the session with gains of over 1%, France's CAC40 rose 0.8%, and Italy's IT40 and Switzerland's SMI gained 0.5%.
In the precious metals market, silver saw a strong rebound, rising more than 1.4% today. Gold increased by 0.8%, while platinum gained 1.6%.
In the cryptocurrency market, there was a slight recovery. Bitcoin rose 1.70% to $97,300, while Ethereum recorded a smaller increase of 0.40% to $3,590.
The strongest G10 currency today was the Japanese yen, gaining nearly 1.3%.
