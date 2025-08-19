Read more

Daily summary: Tech drags on Wall Street, yen outperforms G10 peers, energy ticks down (19.08.2025)

7:05 PM 19 August 2025

 

  • Wall Street sees a correction fueled by tech sell-off. Nasdaq (US100: -1.2%) is leading losses, followed by Russell 2000 (US2000: -0.75%) and S&P 500 (US500: -0.5%), while Dow Jones (US30) trades flat.

  • Palantir (-8.3%) and major semiconductor producers (AMD: -5.1%, Nvidia: -2.9%, Broadcom: -3.5%) are driving declines, with Intel as the notable exception, gaining after news that the U.S. government and Japan’s SoftBank plan to acquire a 10% stake in the company.

  • French news agency AFP reported that Vladimir Putin, during a call with Donald Trump yesterday, suggested Moscow as a potential venue for a meeting with Ukraine’s president.

  • In the U.S., housing starts data surprised to the upside (1.43M vs. forecast 1.29M, prior 1.36M), boosting real estate stocks.

  • In Canada, inflation fell in line with expectations to 1.7% (prior 1.9%), while core monthly inflation disappointed (0.1% vs. 0.4% expected, prior 0.1%). Slowing price growth alongside labor market weakness shifts expectations for the Bank of Canada toward renewed rate cuts (current 2.75%; last cut in March).

  • Despite early losses, European indices closed higher, with Euro Stoxx 50 (EU50) briefly surpassing the key 5500 level to reach its best level since March. Austria's AUT20 (+1.6%), Poland's W20 (+1.05%), Swiss SUI20 (+0.87%), and France's FRA40 (+0.84%) led gains, while DAX futures (DE40) traded flat.

  • On FX markets, the dollar index was steady. The Japanese yen was the strongest G10 currency, gaining against the USD (USDJPY: -0.25%). The euro (EURUSD: 1.165) and Swiss franc (USDCHF: 0.807) traded flat, while the Canadian dollar weakened after CPI data (USDCAD: +0.4%).

  • Natural gas futures dropped over 5% to nine-month lows on strong production, cooler-than-expected U.S. weather forecasts, and Hurricane Erin, which could reduce demand from power plants and dampen conditions on the East Coast. OIL is down 1.2%.

  • Coffee futures gained over 2% on unfavorable weather in Brazil, where frost and cold temperatures are hurting both production and bean quality, weighing on forecasts for the next harvest.

  • Cryptocurrencies retreated in line with U.S. equity weakness. Bitcoin fell to around $113,000, while Ethereum dropped below $4,200. Despite prospects for a Dogecoin-based ETF, the token also slid more than 5%.

