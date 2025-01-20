Daily summary: Trump 2.0 kicks off. Big changes on the way (20.01.2025)

- Today in the USA, Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States. Today is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so there is no cash session on Wall Street.
- However, futures contracts were active during today’s session. The US500 contract gained 0.36%, while the US100 increased by 0.37%. In Europe, DE40 rose by 0.39%, and W20 grew by 0.52%.
- Before Trump’s inauguration as president, The Wall Street Journal reported that no major new tariffs would be introduced in the early days of his presidency. Markets reacted sharply to this news—the dollar lost value, the S&P 500 contract gained, while oil began to decline.
- During his speech, Donald Trump announced a state of emergency at the border with Mexico. Trump mainly focused on immigration issues and topics previously addressed during his campaign and after winning the presidential race.
- The EUR/USD pair rose by as much as 1.5% today, testing the 1.04 level.
- USD/MXN lost 1% during the day, but after comments regarding Mexico, the Mexican peso started to weaken slightly.
- Donald Trump, during his speech, announced a focus on increasing oil and gas production in the U.S. through new permits and support for the entire extraction sector. Crude oil lost more than 1% during the day, although the steepest declines began before Trump’s inauguration.
- NATGAS fell by 2% today. This is related to declines in oil and a noticeable change in the U.S. weather outlook for the end of January.
- Precious metals had a mixed session: palladium and platinum lost 0.2% and 1.15%, respectively, while gold (+0.2%) and silver (+0.55%) gained.
- Cryptocurrencies experienced exceptionally high volatility during Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. Bitcoin slipped from today’s ATH, touching the symbolic level of $100,000 and currently trading slightly above its 5-day exponential moving average ($103,250).
- Interest rates in China remained unchanged (1-year rate: 3.1%, 5-year rate: 3.6%).
- The PPI for December in Germany came in below expectations (0.8% y/y; forecast: 1.1%; previous: 0.1%).
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".