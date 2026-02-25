Daily Summary - Wall Street is waiting for Nvidia (25.02.2026)

-
Wall Street indices are advancing firmly during Wednesday's session as the market awaits earnings from Nvidia, currently the world’s largest publicly traded company.
The Nasdaq 100 rose as much as 1%, while the S&P 500 recorded gains of approximately 0.7%.
Nvidia is set to report after the closing bell, with markets anticipating a revenue surge of nearly 70% to almost $66bn. Investors are banking on a significant beat of consensus estimates, with the options market implying a move of roughly 5% in either direction.
Shares in Nvidia are up more than 2% ahead of the print, trading near record levels. Notably, peers such as TSMC and ASML are at all-time highs, while Nvidia's customers recently reported expectations for record capital expenditure in their latest filings.
The dollar is under slight pressure today, with EUR/USD returning above the 1.18 level.
A softening greenback and global uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's future moves on tariffs and Iran have pushed gold prices up by more than 1% to over $5,200, while silver has climbed above $90 (+4%).
Donald Trump offered few surprises during his State of the Union address, reiterating the need to maintain his tariff strategy and expressing a desire to resolve the Iran issue through a new agreement.
The cryptocurrency market is showing strong momentum today, with Bitcoin gaining 7% to trade near $69,000, while Ethereum has rallied 11% to move back above $2,000.
Warner Bros indicated that Paramount has submitted a new buyout offer at $31 per share, potentially representing a superior bid to the one presented by Netflix.
Monthly inflation data from Australia exceeded expectations, increasing the likelihood of another rate hike by the RBA; consequently, AUD/USD is gaining nearly 1% today.
The yen remains weak amid speculation that the government prefers a cheaper currency and opposes interest rate hikes, pushing USD/JPY above 156.
Crude oil prices remain elevated due to risks associated with potential US strikes on Iran; despite Trump’s stated preference for a peaceful resolution, his remarks that Iran is rebuilding nuclear facilities during negotiations have raised the perceived probability of imminent airstrikes.
US crude inventories rose by nearly 16m barrels today, sharply higher than the anticipated 2m barrel build; while stocks are above last year's levels, they remain below the five-year average.
In the face of high prices and significant oversupply, countries including Russia and Iran are lowering their official export prices for crude.
The CME has reported a technical failure, suspending trading in natural gas and metals; the outage occurs ahead of tomorrow's First Position Day and Friday's First Notice Day for futures contracts.
