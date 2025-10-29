Read more
DAX: DE40 slightly gains driven by automakers 📈Mercedes up 5% on sales upbeat

  • DE40 edges slightly higher on German banks and automakers stocks
  • Mercedes net profit plunged more than 30% but stock is up almost 6% today

DAX stocks are moving slightly higher today, driven by BASF, Mercedes, BMW and German banks. Markets await the Fed decision at 7 PM GMT and Federal Reserve chairman Powell press conference today scheduled at 7:30 PM GMT. DE40 consolidates in the tight trading range, trying to hold EMA50 as a major support (24300 points).

 

Source: xStation5

Volatility of stocks in German DAX today. Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P

Mercedes-Benz Q3 2025: Chip Concerns and Profit Drop

  • Q3 net profit plunged 30.8% to €1.19 billion, down from €1.71 billion a year earlier. Despite the decline, results beat analyst forecasts of €1.09 billion, sending shares up 6% in Frankfurt.

  • Mercedes reassured investors on chip supply, saying short-term needs are covered, though global sourcing efforts continue.

  • The chip shortage follows Dutch authorities seizing Nexperia, triggering a Chinese export ban on its components.

  • CEO Ola Källenius said the disruption is a “politically induced shortfall” amid U.S.–China trade tensions.

  • The automaker faces high U.S. tariffs: 15% on EU exports and 25% on imported car parts outside North America.

  • Sales in China dropped 27%, contributing to a 12% overall decline in global sales volume.

  • Mercedes is partnering with Chinese autonomous driving firm Momenta to stay competitive in the local market.

  • Källenius warned that “hyper competition in China is not going away anytime soon.”

  • The broader auto industry, including Nissan and Volkswagen, is also warning of potential production stoppages due to the Nexperia chip crisis.

 

Source: xStation5

