DAX: DE40 slightly gains driven by automakers 📈Mercedes up 5% on sales upbeat

- DE40 edges slightly higher on German banks and automakers stocks
- Mercedes net profit plunged more than 30% but stock is up almost 6% today
DAX stocks are moving slightly higher today, driven by BASF, Mercedes, BMW and German banks. Markets await the Fed decision at 7 PM GMT and Federal Reserve chairman Powell press conference today scheduled at 7:30 PM GMT. DE40 consolidates in the tight trading range, trying to hold EMA50 as a major support (24300 points).
Mercedes-Benz Q3 2025: Chip Concerns and Profit Drop
Q3 net profit plunged 30.8% to €1.19 billion, down from €1.71 billion a year earlier. Despite the decline, results beat analyst forecasts of €1.09 billion, sending shares up 6% in Frankfurt.
Mercedes reassured investors on chip supply, saying short-term needs are covered, though global sourcing efforts continue.
The chip shortage follows Dutch authorities seizing Nexperia, triggering a Chinese export ban on its components.
CEO Ola Källenius said the disruption is a “politically induced shortfall” amid U.S.–China trade tensions.
The automaker faces high U.S. tariffs: 15% on EU exports and 25% on imported car parts outside North America.
Sales in China dropped 27%, contributing to a 12% overall decline in global sales volume.
Mercedes is partnering with Chinese autonomous driving firm Momenta to stay competitive in the local market.
Källenius warned that “hyper competition in China is not going away anytime soon.”
The broader auto industry, including Nissan and Volkswagen, is also warning of potential production stoppages due to the Nexperia chip crisis.
