9:08 AM · 9 March 2026

DE40 loses 2.6% 📉European stocks under pressure

European stock markets reacted with panic to the sharp surge in oil prices, with crude trading near $107 per barrel after a 15% jump. The German DAX futures contract (DE40) is among the biggest losers in Europe, as the region remains heavily reliant on oil and gas imports from the Middle East. Given the heavy concentration of chemical and industrial companies within Germany’s equity market, it appears particularly vulnerable to the longer-term negative effects of higher energy prices.

Germany is also heavily dependent on other raw materials transported through the Strait of Hormuz. The DAX is currently trading around 1,000 points below its 200-day EMA (red line) and has fallen roughly 12% from its recent highs. On the daily timeframe, the RSI points to oversold conditions at 26. At the same time, there are early signs of a cautious return of buyers, and today’s daily candle has formed a very long wick. The index managed to hold the decline near the 23,670 level.

DE40 (D1 timeframe)

Source: xStation5

