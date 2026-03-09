DE40 loses 2.6% 📉European stocks under pressure

Germany is also heavily dependent on other raw materials transported through the Strait of Hormuz. The DAX is currently trading around 1,000 points below its 200-day EMA (red line) and has fallen roughly 12% from its recent highs. On the daily timeframe, the RSI points to oversold conditions at 26. At the same time, there are early signs of a cautious return of buyers, and today’s daily candle has formed a very long wick. The index managed to hold the decline near the 23,670 level.
DE40 (D1 timeframe)
Source: xStation5
Market wrap: European stocks attempt to stabilize despite the surge in oil prices 🔍
Chart of the Day: EURUSD – Why is the Euro Losing to the Dollar?
Cattle futures fall amid JBS plant strike, rising corn and Middle East 📌
Morning Wrap: Conflict Escalation Pushes Oil to $100 (12.03.2025)