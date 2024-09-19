DE40: Market euphoria after Fed's decision. DAX hits 19000 mark

Bulls push DAX contracts Above 19,000

European markets in euphoria after Fed decision

RWE and Bayer announce new partnerships

We haven't seen such a revival in European markets in a long time. The dovish 50 bp rate cut in the U.S. was far from what most economists expected, as unorthodox liberalisation of monetary policy could be interpreted as a sign of alarming conditions in the American economy. Meanwhile, markets are experiencing a rather ardent revival, fueled by the so-called "jumbo rate cut" and statements from chairman Powell, emphasising that the lower rates are merely intended to sustain the already promising outlook for the U.S. economy.

European indices are all in the green today. The largest gains are seen in Austria's ATX (nearly 2%) and France's CAC40 (+1.7%), which had been lagging the most in recent days. The UK's FTSE 100 is up 0.9%, Italy's FTSE MIB and Poland's WIG20 are both adding around 0.75%, while Spain's IBEX35 is gaining approximately 0.4%.

Long awaited acceleration on the European stock market. Source: xStation5

DE40

The bulls maintain control over the DAX, pushing contracts on the German index above the 19,000 level. The chart has aggressively moved away from both weighted moving averages, which have been in a bullish alignment for several days now (the faster/lighter one above the slower/dark purple one). DAX contracts are currently on track to reach new all-time highs, above the 19,030 level.

Source: xStation5

Corporate news: