DE40: Political Turmoil in France Weighs on European Indices

There is a clear sense of pessimism on European financial markets this Tuesday, as investors closely watch French stocks, which may face another session of high volatility. Futures on France’s CAC 40 index are down about 1.9%, making it the worst-performing major index in Europe. The most significant declines are among companies strongly tied to the French economy, such as retailers. French equities remain under pressure due to political uncertainty. Prime Minister François Bayrou has announced a surprise vote of confidence to be held next month, intensifying the market sell-off. Political tensions and concerns over the stability of the national budget are raising investor fears, particularly as CAC 40 blue chips come under growing pressure, expected to bear a greater weight on the index.

The CAC 40 is underperforming compared to the pan-European STOXX 600 index, and the yield on France's 10-year bonds has risen to 3.51%, further worsening sentiment in the debt market and adding to investors’ uncertainty.

Similar uncertainty is also visible on other key European indices. Germany’s DAX is experiencing moderate declines of around 0.5%, though it's less affected than France’s CAC 40. Meanwhile, the UK’s FTSE 100 is down more than 0.8% today, reflecting deteriorating sentiment across broader markets as well as concerns over global economic slowdown and political instability.

The German DE40 index is down around 0.4% during today’s session and is hovering very close to key technical support levels, defined by the 25-day and 50-day exponential moving averages (shown as the yellow and blue lines on the chart). At the moment, both moving averages serve as local support points for the market – maintaining them could signal a continuation of the medium-term upward trend. However, the downward pressure evident in recent candlesticks, along with growing uncertainty across European markets, suggests that the coming sessions could be crucial in determining the future direction of the index. A break below these levels could open the way for a test of the 100-day EMA (green line), located near the 23,600-point area.

