Donald Trump sparks further controversy with a shift in policy for the upcoming term 📄

Key quotes from Donald Trump's statement today:

Donald Trump said that Biden's ban on offshore oil and gas drilling in vast areas will not remain in effect and will be immediately reversed.

Interest rates are definitely too high.

Reviews of investments worth over $1 billion in the U.S. will be expedited.

Donald Trump once again threatened Denmark with tariffs if it does not agree to a deal on acquiring Greenland.

NATO should pay 5% contributions.

Trump believes that the U.S. needs Panama and Greenland for economic security.

Trump wants the Gulf of Mexico to be annexed to the U.S. and renamed the American Gulf.

President-elect Donald Trump emphasized his commitment to strengthening American economic interests and energy independence, pointing to the reversal of Biden's offshore drilling ban and proposing significant foreign investments. In particular, he announced that the founder of DAMAC Properties, Hussain Sajwani, would make investments worth $20 billion in building new data centers across several U.S. states, with the potential to double this amount. Trump also expressed concern over high interest rates, promised to accelerate permits for large-scale investors, and signaled his intent to replace key officials in his administration.

On international matters, Trump continues to signal a hardline stance on trade and territorial negotiations. He threatens to impose tariffs on Denmark if it opposes U.S. interest in Greenland and maintains that NATO partners should increase their financial contributions to 5%. Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. has arrived in Greenland to assess local sentiment, stirring controversy over the island's status. Despite Danish leaders emphasizing that Greenland "belongs to its inhabitants," Trump remains steadfast that the "security, strength, and peace" of the United States depend on securing greater influence in strategically valuable regions. Today's statement by Donald Trump is decidedly pro-dollar and supports further strengthening of the currency.