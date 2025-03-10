Earnings calendar: DAX companies in the limelight (10.03.2025)

The earning season has been easing down, as we already left the major tech results behind. Nevertheless, this week will bring a lineup of major German, DAX-included companies sharing their Q4 and full 2024 financial reports. The highlights will include tariff-concerned Volkswagen and Rheinmetall, which has recently skyrocketed due to expected military spending hike in Europe.
Earnings calendar for this week
Monday, March 10th:
-
Oracle Corp. (ORACL.US), after market close
Tuesday, March 11th:
-
Volkswagen (VOW3.DE), before market open
Wednesday, March 12th:
-
Puma (PUM.DE), before market open
-
Rheinmetall (RHM.DE), before market open
-
Porsche (P911.DE), before market open
-
Adobe (ADBE.US), after market close
Thursday, March 13th:
-
Enel SpA (ENEL.IT)
-
Generali (G.IT), before market open
-
Futu Holdings (FUTU.US), before market open
-
Dollar General Corp. (DG.US), before market open
Friday, March 14th:
-
BWM (BWM.DE), before market open
-
Daimler Truck Holding (DTG.DE), before market open
-
Bechtle (BC8.DE), before market open