Ebay surges 9% as Meta Platforms enabled company debut on Facebook Marketplace 📈

Meta Platforms (META.US) said today it will test a feature in Germany, France and the U.S. that will enable Facebook Marketplace users to browse listings from eBay (EBAY.US) and complete transactions on the e-commerce site.
- As we can see, the company stock jumped today, as investors see this news as strategically important, with the possibility of increasing the company's flagship e-commerce business.
- In November 2024, the European Commission fined Meta roughly $840 million for Facebook Marketplace policies that the regulators said broke competition laws. Meta announced the eBay agreement in an update to its initial blog post responding to the European Union fine.
EBAY.US (D1 interval)
Source: xStation5