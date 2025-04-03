Read more
ECB Minutes: Eurozone Disinflation Remains on Track Amid Rising Uncertainties

12:36 PM 3 April 2025

EURUSD edges higher following the release of the ECB's March meeting minutes, which confirm the central bank's gradual approach to monetary easing. The report indicates inflation continues progressing toward the 2% target despite facing pressure from energy prices and lingering wage effects. The Governing Council emphasizes a cautious approach to further policy adjustments given elevated global uncertainties and recent fiscal developments in the eurozone. However, most of the remarks may be outdated following yesterday's tariff announcements.

 

Key highlights from the minutes:

Financial Market Developments

  • Euro area markets demonstrate improved risk sentiment, with European equities outperforming US counterparts for the first time in nearly a decade

  • Economic data surprises turned positive in February, reaching the highest level since April 2024
  • Market participants expect a gradual path of monetary easing, with fewer rate cuts anticipated for 2025
  • Financial conditions have eased substantially since late 2023, though recent increases in long-term yields could partially offset this trend

Economic and Inflation Outlook

  • Headline inflation decreased to 2.4% in February, down from 2.5% in January

  • Energy inflation fell from 1.9% to 0.2%, while services inflation moderated from 3.9% to 3.7%
  • Most indicators suggest inflation will stabilize around the 2% medium-term target
  • ECB staff projections anticipate inflation will reach 2.3% in 2025, before declining to 1.9% in 2026 and 2.0% in 2027
  • Wage growth continues to moderate, with negotiated wage growth decreasing to 4.1% in Q4 2024

Rising Uncertainties

  • Governing Council noted "exceptional uncertainty" described as "multidimensional" (political, geopolitical, trade-related, and fiscal)

  • US trade protectionism creates significant headwinds for the global economy
  • Potential increase in defense spending across the eurozone could impact fiscal outlook
  • Growth projections revised downward to 0.9% for 2025 and 1.2% for 2026

Policy Outlook

  • ECB lowered key interest rates by 25 basis points, with the deposit facility rate moving from 2.75% to 2.50%

  • Governing Council changed its language from "monetary policy remains restrictive" to "monetary policy is becoming meaningfully less restrictive"
  • Future rate decisions will continue to follow a meeting-by-meeting approach with no pre-commitment to any particular rate path
  • Policymakers emphasize that both a cut and a pause remain options for the April meeting, depending on incoming data

The minutes reflect the ECB's determination to navigate a complex economic landscape while ensuring inflation stabilizes at 2% over the medium term, but with increased vigilance regarding potential upside risks to inflation from geopolitical tensions, trade conflicts, and expansionary fiscal policies.

