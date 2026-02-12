Economic calendar: US Jobless Claims and ECB Speeches to Offer Markets Breathing Room (12.02.2026)

Read more
After a series of key data releases from the UK, Thursday’s calendar remains relatively light, giving markets some breathing room following yesterday’s U.S. employment report (NFP).

In the U.S., attention will focus on weekly jobless claims and housing market data (the PPI report has been postponed to February 27). The recent return of claims to a neutral range around 230,000, after a series of low readings, reduces the risk of surprises and thus the potential spike in volatility.

In the Eurozone sentiment may be shaped only by remarks from ECB Governing Council members Lane and Nagel.

Companies scheduled to release their earnings include: Applied Materials, British American Tobacco, Arista Networks, Airbnb.

