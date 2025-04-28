Read more
XTB Online Trading

Economic calendar: a calm start of the 'labor market' week 🔎

7:58 AM 28 April 2025

We are starting the week in a fairly calm mood. No major macroeconomic reports are scheduled for today. However, later in the week, we will learn, among other things, labor market data from the United States on Wednesday and Friday.

Moreover, earnings season is currently underway on Wall Street. This week, investors' attention will turn to technology companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Apple, and Amazon, which will publish their financial reports. Forecasts for the coming quarters in the new uncertain economic reality could be particularly interesting.

Detailed economic calendar (GMT - Greenwich Mean Time):

28 April, Monday:

  • 13:30 - Canada, wholesale data

April 29, Tuesday:

  • Showa Day - no session in Japan
  • 07:00 - Germany, GfK consumer confidence index for May
  • 08:00 - Spain, CP and harmonized HICPI inflation data for April, GDP data in Q1
  • 13:30 - USA, foreign trade balance data for March
  • 15:00 - USA, Conference Board consumer confidence index, JOLTS job offer survey

April 30, Wednesday:

  • 00:50 - Japan, March industrial production data
  • 02:30 - Australia, Q1 CPI inflation data
  • 02:30 - China, April PMI data
  • 07:00 - Germany, March retail sales data
  • 08:45 - France, April CPI inflation data
  • 09:00 - Germany, Q1 GDP data
  • 09:00 - Poland, April CPI inflation data
  • 10:00 - Eurozone, Q1 GDP data
  • 13:00 - Germany, April CPI inflation data
  • 13:15 - USA, April ADP employment data
  • 13:30 - USA, Q1 GDP data
  • 15:00 - USA, April PCE inflation data
  • 15:30 - USA, EIA oil inventories

May 1, Thursday - Labor Day:

  • Day off - EU, China
  • 04:00 - Japan, BoJ interest rate decision
  • 13:30 - USA, jobless claims
  • 14:45 - USA, PMI data for April
  • 15:00 - USA, ISM manufacturing data for April
  • 15:30 - USA, EIA gas inventories

May 2, Friday:

  • No session - China
  • PMI data from Europe
  • 09:00 - Eurozone, PMI data for April
  • 10:00 - Eurozone, CPI inflation data
  • 13:30 - USA - labor market and NFP data for April
  • 15:00 - USA, fixed asset orders for March

Financial earnings publication calendar:

Share:
Back

Market News

29.04.2025
15:03

BREAKING: EURUSD ticks higher after the publication of JOLTS data

JOLTS March job openings 7.192M vs 7.480M estimate CB Consumer Confidence Report: Average 12-month inflation expectations reached 7% in April—the...

 15:00

BREAKING: China waives tariffs on US ethane imports

China has waived a 125% tariff on US ethane imports imposed earlier this month, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The move will relieve...

 14:04

Novo Nordisk and Hims & Hers enter into a partnership for the distribution of Wegovy 💉

Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) announced a partnership with Hims & Hers (HIMS.US), a telemedicine platform that offers, among other services, the sale of...
More news

Join over 1 400 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits