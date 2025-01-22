Economic calendar: A light macro calendar; US Conference Board leading indicators index in focus

- European index contracts are trading flat, although the DE40 is gaining 0.14%; in Asia we see gains except in China, where CHN.cash is losing almost 1.2%.
- A light macro calendar for the markets; we will learn data from Poland and the Conference Board index of leading indicators from the US (For December)
- Two large companies from the DJIA will report results; Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson
Global stock markets sentiments are mostly positive today, following yesterday's upward session on Wall Street. Today we won't learn any macro data that could shake up market volatility. Attention will shift to corporate results, where more than a dozen, large U.S. companies will present quarterly reports.
Macro data
9 PM MGT, Poland, employment change for December: expected-0.5% vs -0.5% previously
- Wages, expected to rise 11.2% vs. 10.5% previously
- Industrial production, expected -1.5% vs 1.8% previously
- Industrial output prices, expected -3.7% y/y vs -2.5% previously
1:30 PM GMT, Canada, IPPI inflation for December, expected 0.7% vs 0.6% previously
3 PM GMT, US, Conference Board leading indicators index 0.3% m/m vs 0% previously
Central bankers' speeches
- 3:15 PM GMT Lagarde of the ECB
- 6:30 PM GMT Nagel of the Bundesbank
Financial results
- Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Labs, Textron, Teledyne Technologies, Teradyne, Halliburton, Kinder Morgan, Steel Dynamics