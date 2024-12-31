Economic Calendar: Calm New Year's Eve schedule

Markets face a shortened session on the final trading day of 2024, with many global exchanges either closed or operating reduced hours for New Year's Eve. Key focus will be on U.S. economic indicators as traders assess economic momentum heading into 2025. The EIA inventory reports will also draw attention given recent oil price volatility. Trading volumes are expected to remain thin due to year-end holidays.
Economic Releases
15:00 GMT - United States
- S&P/Case-Shiller 20 YoY - Forecast: 4.1%, Previous: 4.6%
- House Price Index YoY - Previous: 4.4%
- House Price Index MoM - Previous: 0.7%
20:30 GMT - CFTC Reports
21:30 GMT - United States
- API Weekly Crude Oil Stock - Previous: -3.20M
Market Closures & Early Closes
- Full Day Closures:
- Germany (New Year's Day)
- Switzerland (New Year's Day)
- Italy (New Year's Day)
- Brazil (New Year's Day)
- South Korea (End of year)
- Japan (Holiday)
- Australia (Holiday)
- Early Closures:
- Singapore - 12:00 GMT
- Hong Kong - 12:00 GMT
- United Kingdom - 12:30 GMT
- New Zealand - 12:45 GMT
- Spain - 14:00 GMT
- France - 14:05 GMT
- Australia - 14:10 GMT
- US Bonds - Early Close