Economic calendar: Canadian labor market and Michigan Index (06.02.2026)

Today does not bring any major macroeconomic releases, giving markets a brief pause after an intense start to the week. Investors will mainly focus on a few key data points. In Canada, the labor market report will be released, in the United States the preliminary University of Michigan index will be published, and additionally, attention will be on oil sector activity and consumer credit data. The results of these releases may slightly influence current market sentiment, but overall, the day is expected to be relatively calm.
Today’s calendar: (CET)
08:00 Germany – Foreign Trade (December)
- Trade balance: actual 17.1 bn EUR (forecast 14.1 bn; previous 13.6)
- Exports s.a. (m/m): actual 4% (forecast 1%; previous 2.5%)
- Imports s.a. (m/m): actual 1.4% (forecast 0.2%; previous 0.7%)
08:00 Germany – Industrial Production (December)
- Production s.a. (m/m): actual -1.9% (forecast -0.3%; previous 0.2%)
- Production w.d.a. (y/y): actual -0.6% (previous 0.5%)
08:00 Sweden – Consumer Inflation (January)
- CPI (m/m): actual 0.1% (forecast 0.4%; previous 0.0%)
- Core CPI (y/y): actual 0.4% (forecast 0.6%; previous 0.3%)
08:00 Norway – Industrial Processing (m/m, December): actual -0.1% (previous 2%)
08:30 Hungary – Industrial Production Preliminary (December)
- Seasonally adjusted (m/m): -2%
- Unadjusted year-on-year (y/y): -5.4%
- Working-day adjusted year-on-year (y/y): -5.4%
08:45 France – Foreign Trade Balance s.a. (EUR, December): -4.1 bn
09:00 Switzerland – Unemployment Rate (January): 3%
09:00 Czech Republic – Industrial Production (y/y, December): 3.2%
09:00 Czech Republic – Foreign Trade Balance (CZK, December): 10 bn
09:00 Spain – Industrial Production w.d.a. (y/y, December): 4.5%
12:00 Chile – CPI Inflation (m/m, January): 0.4%
14:00 Poland – MPC Meeting Minutes (January)
14:30 Canada – Labor Market (January)
- Unemployment rate: 6.8%
- Employment change: 7.1k
- Full-time employment change: 50.2k
- Part-time employment change: -42k
16:00 USA – University of Michigan Preliminary Report (February)
- Index: 55.2
- Short-term inflation expectations: 4
- Long-term inflation expectations: 3.3
16:00 Canada – Ivey PMI s.a. (January): 49.9
18:00 USA – Speech by Fed Member Philip Jefferson
19:00 USA – Oil Rig Count (weekly): 41221:00 USA – Consumer Credit (USD, December): 8.5 bn
