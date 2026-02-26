Economic calendar: US-Iran talks in Geneva in the spotlight

Today's European session promises to be calm, with no significant macroeconomic publications, so the market's attention is focused on the third round of US-Iran nuclear talks in Geneva, seen as the last chance to avoid an escalation of the conflict. In the US session, data on jobless claims will be key, although readings close to forecasts are not expected to have a significant impact on the market. Investors may also be attracted by speeches by Lagarde and Lombardelli from the ECB and BoE.
GMT+1 time calendar below:
- 09:30 🇪🇺 Speech by ECB President Lagarde (no forecast)
- 11:00 🇪🇺 Consumer confidence (February): forecast -12.2, previous -12.2
- 11:00 🇪🇺 Economic sentiment indicator (February): forecast 99.4, previous 99.8
- 11:00 🇪🇺 Business climate (February): forecast 7.2, previous 7.5
- 11:00 🇪🇺 Sentiment in the services sector (February): forecast -6.8, previous -6.1
- 11:20 🇬🇧 Speech by Lombardelli from the Bank of England (no forecast)
- 14:30 🇺🇸 Number of new jobless claims (13 February): forecast 1.869 million, previous 1.860 million
- 14:30 🇺🇸 Four-week average of new jobless claims (20 February): forecast 219,000, previous 219,000.
- 14:30 🇺🇸 Number of new jobless claims (20 February): forecast 216,000, previous 206,000.
- 16:00 🇺🇸 Current account (Q4): forecast -9.68 billion, previous -7.70 billion
- 16:30 🇺🇸 EIA natural gas inventory change (20 February): forecast -144 billion, previous -144 billion
- 17:00 🇺🇸 Kansas Fed Manufacturing Activity (February): forecast -2, previous -2
