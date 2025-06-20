Economic calendar: Canadian retail sales the main report of the day 🔎

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is relatively light following a week full of major events. The most important release of the day will be the IPPI report and Canadian retail sales data. Additionally, further updates are expected regarding the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.
Detailed calendar for the day:
11:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Eurogroup Meetings
11:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECOFIN Meetings
01:30 PM BST, United States - Philly Fed for June:
- Manufacturing Index: forecast -1.7; previous -4.0;
- Prices Paid: previous 59.80;
- New Orders: previous 7.5;
- Philly Fed Employment: previous 16.5;
- CAPEX Index: previous 27.00;
- Business Conditions: previous 47.2;
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Retail Sales Data for April:
- Core Retail Sales: forecast -0.2% MoM; previous -0.7% MoM;
- Retail Sales: forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.8% MoM;
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Inflation Data for May:
- IPPI: previous 2.0% YoY;
- IPPI: forecast 0.0% MoM; previous -0.8% MoM;
01:30 PM BST, Canada - New Housing Price Index for May:
- forecast -0.2% MoM; previous -0.4% MoM;
06:00 PM BST, United States - U.S. Baker Hughes Total Rig Count:
- U.S. Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count: previous 439;