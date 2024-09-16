Economic calendar: central bank decision week - FED, BOE, and BOJ 📌

The beginning of the week is relatively light on the macroeconomic calendar. However, in the coming days, investors will have the couple of key reports to track including interest rate decisions from the U.S., UK, and Japan.

The most important decision will undoubtedly be the expected first interest rate cut by the Fed. Although the start of monetary easing is almost certain, opinions are still divided between a 25 basis point cut and a 50 basis point cut. At the time of writing, the greater likelihood points to the smaller cut. Investors' attention will also be focused on the Fed's communication. Currently, investors are pricing in a total of 100 basis points of cuts this year, which implies one meeting with a 50 basis point cut, so one from those held in September, November, or December.

After the FOMC meeting, political decisions from the BOE and BOJ will follow later in the week. However, it is expected that both central banks will maintain their current communication. In the case of the BOE, there is room for further cuts if inflation continues to fall. Meanwhile, the BOJ is likely to try to calm the markets after the recent panic sell-off in July. The bank's current rhetoric suggests that market conditions remain too unstable.

Detailed calendar for the week:

16 September: Monday

07:30 AM BTS - Switzerland, PPI inflation for August

01:30 PM BTS - USA, NY Empire index for September

17 September: Tuesday

10:00 AM BTS - Germany, ZEW index for September

13:30 PM BTS - USA, retail sales for August

18 September: Wednesday

07:00 AM BST - United Kingdom, CPI report for July

10:00 AM BST - Eurozone, HICP inflation for August

03:30 PM BST - US, DOE oil inventories data

07:00 PM BST - FED decision + dot plot

07:30 PM BST - Powell conference after the decisio

19 September: Thursday

09:00 AM BTS - Norway, Norges Bank decision

12:00 AM BTS - BoE decision

12:00 AM BTS - CBRT decision

01:30 PM BTS - USA, Philly FED data for September

03:30 PM BTS - USA, EIA data on natural gas inventories

20 September: Friday