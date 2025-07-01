Read more

Economic calendar: PMI data and Sintra conference in focus

7:56 AM 1 July 2025
  • Futures contracts on European stock indices are trading without a clear direction ahead of the cash session
  • Investors' attention will focus on PMI data, JOLTS readings, and speeches by central bankers

Today's macro calendar will focus on PMI data for industry from the world's major economies. At 11:00 a.m., we will also see CPI data from the eurozone and JOLTS data from the US (4:00 p.m.). The European Central Bank's annual forum in Sintra is still ongoing. Today, we will hear statements from Andrew Bailey (BoE), Christine Lagarde (ECB), Jerome Powell (FED), and Kazuo Ueda (BoJ). 3:30 p.m. All CEST time.

Today's calendar:

 

Source: xStation

Share:
Back

Market News

02.07.2025
19:01

Daily summary: Disappointing data from the US labor market; OIL.WTI rebounds 2.5%

The situation on Wall Street is improving despite a negative start. The US500 is reaching new historic highs, gaining 0.3%. The US100 is gaining 0.6%,...

 17:47

Microsoft Announces Further Mass Layoffs: Is the AI Revolution Slowing?

Microsoft has announced another round of layoffs, affecting approximately 9,000 employees, nearly 4% of its global workforce. This marks the second wave...

 15:32

BREAKING: OIL.WTI ticks lower after upbeat EIA storage data

United States - EIA Data: EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: Actual: 3.845M. forecast -1.650M; previous -4.066M; Gasoline Inventories: Actual:...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits