Economic calendar: PMI data and Sintra conference in focus

- Futures contracts on European stock indices are trading without a clear direction ahead of the cash session
- Investors' attention will focus on PMI data, JOLTS readings, and speeches by central bankers
Today's macro calendar will focus on PMI data for industry from the world's major economies. At 11:00 a.m., we will also see CPI data from the eurozone and JOLTS data from the US (4:00 p.m.). The European Central Bank's annual forum in Sintra is still ongoing. Today, we will hear statements from Andrew Bailey (BoE), Christine Lagarde (ECB), Jerome Powell (FED), and Kazuo Ueda (BoJ). 3:30 p.m. All CEST time.
Today's calendar:
Source: xStation