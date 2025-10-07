Read more
6:53 AM · 7 October 2025

Economic calendar: Central bankers’ speeches and german industry 🏭

Key takeaways
  • Today’s session is set to be dominated by speeches and comments from central bank officials, as well as Germany factory orders and Oil crude inventories. 

Today’s session is set to be dominated by speeches and comments from central bank officials, which are likely to shape market sentiment and expectations for future monetary policy. 

Among the speakers are members of the FOMC, Bundesbank, and the European Central Bank. Today’s economic calendar starts with Germany’s industrial orders data and ends with the U.S. crude oil inventories report.

Detailed calendar for the day:

08:00 AM EST, Germany - Factory Orders (Expected 1.1%, Previous -2,9%) 

16:00 AM EST, USA - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks
16:05 AM EST, USA - FOMC Member Bowman Speaks
16:30 AM EST, USA - FOMC Member Miran Speaks
17:30 AM EST, USA - FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks

18:00 AM EST, Germany - Bundesbank Chairman Nagel Speaks 
18:10 AM EST, Eurozone - EBC Chairman Speaks 

22:05 AM EST, USA - FOMC Member Miran Speaks

22:40 AM EST, USA - Oil Crude Stocks (Previous -3,67mn)

8 October 2025, 7:06 PM

BREAKING: EURUSD Slightly lower on FOMC minutes! 🚨
8 October 2025, 3:36 PM

BREAKING: Oil stocks grow more than expected!🔥
8 October 2025, 8:09 AM

Economic calendar: Market eyes FOMC minutes (08.10.2025)
8 October 2025, 7:04 AM

BREAKING: German industrial production tumbles more than expected 📉 🇩🇪

