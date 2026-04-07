Read more
7:22 AM · 7 April 2026

Economic Calendar: “Deadline” for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz

-
-
Open account Download free app
-
-
Open account Download free app
-
-
Open account Download free app
-
-
Open account Download free app

We are kicking off the first full trading session on the financial markets following the holiday break.  Trump reiterated that tonight (Wednesday at 3:00 a.m. European/Polish time) is the “deadline” for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz—otherwise, he threatens to destroy the country’s energy infrastructure. At the same time, he added that talks are “going well” and that he would like to reach an agreement. Iran has officially rejected the ultimatum, calling Trump’s threats “arrogant rhetoric,” but Axios reports that the U.S. views this response as a negotiating tactic, not a definitive closing of the door. Behind-the-scenes dialogue between the parties reportedly remains active, and Washington is keeping open the possibility of delaying military action if a credible path to a deal emerges.

Geopolitics will remain the top priority for the markets. On the data front, things will also be interesting, as investors will be reacting to the March PMI data for the European services sector. 

A detailed schedule for the day is provided below:

Source: xStation

8 April 2026, 3:52 PM

BREAKING: Another build in oil inventories, decline in fuel stocks
8 April 2026, 10:32 AM

Gold surges 2% amid weakening US Dollar 📈
8 April 2026, 9:47 AM

War-related shifts in the Forex market: USD plummets 💥; AUD, NZD and the CHF rebound 🚀
8 April 2026, 9:23 AM

NZDUSD: hawkish RBNZ decision and TACO trade support the NZD 🚀
Economic reports
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits