Read more
6:58 AM · 15 April 2026

Economic calendar: earnings and central bank speakers 🎙️

Today’s macro calendar is diverse — the Q1 2026 earnings season is beginning, while we will also hear comments from key central bank officials.

In the background, we will also see CPI readings from Europe (including France, Poland, Slovakia) and US export and import price data, which may be particularly important in the current environment.

Key earnings:

  • ASML — before the open
  • Bank of America — before the open
  • Morgan Stanley — before the open

15 April 2026, 6:46 AM

Morning wrap (15.04.2026)
14 April 2026, 1:30 PM

BREAKING: US PPI comes in weaker than expected. EURUSD gains ground
14 April 2026, 12:07 PM

🚩 US NFIB report much weaker than expected
14 April 2026, 7:43 AM

Economic calendar: US PPI report and central bankers speeches in focus
Economic reports
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits