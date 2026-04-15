Economic calendar: earnings and central bank speakers 🎙️

Today’s macro calendar is diverse — the Q1 2026 earnings season is beginning, while we will also hear comments from key central bank officials.
In the background, we will also see CPI readings from Europe (including France, Poland, Slovakia) and US export and import price data, which may be particularly important in the current environment.
Key earnings:
- ASML — before the open
- Bank of America — before the open
- Morgan Stanley — before the open
Morning wrap (15.04.2026)
BREAKING: US PPI comes in weaker than expected. EURUSD gains ground
🚩 US NFIB report much weaker than expected
Economic calendar: US PPI report and central bankers speeches in focus