Read more
XTB Online Trading

Economic Calendar: EU Leaders Summit and Canadian retail sales in Focus

7:12 AM 21 March 2025

Today's economic calendar features Canadian retail sales data, eurozone current account reading, and several central bank speakers. Markets will be monitoring the EU Leaders Summit and FOMC Member Williams' comments for policy insights amid ongoing trade tensions and economic uncertainty.

 

Key Economic Data by Country (GMT)

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

8:00 - Eurozone Current Account

  • Previous 38.400B

10:00 - EU Leaders Summit

12:30 - Canadian Economic Data

  • Core Retail Sales MoM (Jan): Forecast -0.1% vs Previous 2.7%
  • Retail Sales MoM (Jan): Forecast -0.4% vs Previous 2.5%
  • New Housing Price Index MoM (Feb): Forecast 0.0% vs Previous -0.1%
  • Retail Sales MoM (Feb): Preliminary reading

17:00 - Energy Sector Data

  • Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count: Previous 487
  • Baker Hughes Total Rig Count: Previous 592

19:30 - CFTC speculative net positions

 

Central Bank Speakers

  • 8:15 - ECB's Escriva Speaks
  • 09:00 - German Bundesbank's Mauderer Speaks
  • 12:30 - FOMC Member Goolsbee Speaks
  • 13:05 - FOMC Member Williams Speaks
Share:
Back

Market News

21.03.2025
18:50

Daily summary: Tech stocks rebound, dollar dominates, gold pulls back (21.03.2025)

U.S. indices have recovered most of the losses from today’s opening. The Nasdaq is trading flat, the DJIA is down 0.1%, the S&P 500 falls...

 17:51

Big Tech fuels Wall Street recovery at the end of the week 📈

Big Tech stocks are bouncing back in the middle of Friday's session, pulling U.S. indices out of deep losses. A key catalyst for the recovery was President...

 15:56

EURUSD ticks down on dovish comments from ECB. Another cut in April?

"Everything points towards April cut," said Yannis Stournaras, a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) for Econostream. Stournaras’...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits