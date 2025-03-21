Economic Calendar: EU Leaders Summit and Canadian retail sales in Focus

Today's economic calendar features Canadian retail sales data, eurozone current account reading, and several central bank speakers. Markets will be monitoring the EU Leaders Summit and FOMC Member Williams' comments for policy insights amid ongoing trade tensions and economic uncertainty.
Key Economic Data by Country (GMT)
8:00 - Eurozone Current Account
- Previous 38.400B
10:00 - EU Leaders Summit
12:30 - Canadian Economic Data
- Core Retail Sales MoM (Jan): Forecast -0.1% vs Previous 2.7%
- Retail Sales MoM (Jan): Forecast -0.4% vs Previous 2.5%
- New Housing Price Index MoM (Feb): Forecast 0.0% vs Previous -0.1%
- Retail Sales MoM (Feb): Preliminary reading
17:00 - Energy Sector Data
- Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count: Previous 487
- Baker Hughes Total Rig Count: Previous 592
19:30 - CFTC speculative net positions
Central Bank Speakers
- 8:15 - ECB's Escriva Speaks
- 09:00 - German Bundesbank's Mauderer Speaks
- 12:30 - FOMC Member Goolsbee Speaks
- 13:05 - FOMC Member Williams Speaks