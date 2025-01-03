Economic Calendar: European Employment Data and US ISM Manufacturing in Focus

Markets will focus on German unemployment figures and US manufacturing data today, while also monitoring UK mortgage activity and EIA natural gas inventories. The German employment data will provide insights into Europe's largest economy, while US ISM Manufacturing could influence Fed policy expectations.
Economic Releases
08:55 GMT, Germany - Employment Data:
- Unemployment Rate - Forecast: 6.2%, Previous: 6.1%
- Unemployment Change SA - Forecast: 15k, Previous: 6k
- Total Unemployment SA - Previous: 2.86M
09:30 GMT, UK - Mortgage Activity:
- Mortgage Lending - Forecast: 3.2B, Previous: 3.435B
- Mortgage Approvals - Forecast: 68.65k, Previous: 68.303k
- Consumer Credit - Forecast: 1.2B, Previous: 1.098B
- M4 Money Supply - Previous: -0.1%
15:00 GMT, United States - ISM Manufacturing:
- Manufacturing PMI - Forecast: 48.2, Previous: 48.4
- Prices Paid - Forecast: 51.8, Previous: 50.3
- Employment Index - Previous: 48.1
- New Orders Index - Previous: 50.4
15:30 GMT, United States - EIA Natural Gas Change:
- Forecast: -128B BCF, Previous: -93B
18:00 GMT, United States - Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count:
- Previous Total Count: 589
- Previous Oil Count: 483
Central Bank Speakers
16:00 GMT - Federal Reserve:
- Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin to speak on economic outlook and monetary policy
16:00 GMT - European Central Bank:
- Chief Economist Philip Lane to discuss monetary policy and economic conditions