7:17 AM · 27 October 2025

Economic calendar: Fed’s interest-rate decision on Wednesday 📄

Key takeaways
  • Fed’s interest-rate decision on Wednesday
  • we will also get decisions from the ECB, BOJ, and BOC

We’re starting an interesting new week on the financial markets. Although today’s calendar is exceptionally empty, important economic events await later in the week.

The most important, of course, is the Fed’s interest-rate decision on Wednesday. After Friday’s inflation data, the market is fully pricing in two cuts at the next two meetings. More important, however, will be the Fed’s communication and a possible announcement of the end of balance-sheet reduction (QT).

This week we will also get decisions from the ECB, BOJ, and BOC. On Thursday, Trump will meet with China’s president, Xi. The market expects a trade agreement between the two countries.

Detailed calendar for the week

Monday, October 27

  • All day - Trump meets with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi
  • 09:15 a.m. - Australia, speech by Bullock from the RBA
  • 10:00 a.m. - Germany, IFO data for October
  • 15:30 p.m. - US, Dallas Fed manufacturing data for October

Tuesday, October 28

  • 15:00 p.m. - US, CB data for October
  • 15:00 p.m. - US, Richmond data for industry for October
  • 21:40 p.m. - US, API data on oil inventories 

Wednesday, October 29

  • 01:30 a.m. - Australia, CPI data for Q3
  • 14:45 a.m. - Canada, BoC decision
  • 3:30 p.m. - Canada, press conference following BoC decision
  • 4:30 p.m. - US, EIA data on oil inventories
  • 7:00 p.m. - US, FED decision
  • 7:30 p.m. - US, Powell press conference 
  • After Wall Street closes - Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft results

Thursday, October 30

  • All day - Trump's meeting with President Xi
  • 00:00 a.m. - Japan, BoJ decision
  • 11:00 a.m. - Eurozone, Q3 GDP report
  • 14:00 p.m. - Germany, October CPI report
  • 14:15 p.m. - Eurozone, ECB decision
  • 15:30 p.m. - US, EIA gas inventory data
  • after Wall Street closes - Apple, Amazon results

Friday, October 31

  • 00:30 a.m. - Japan, Tokyo area inflation
  • 00:50 a.m. - Japan, September retail sales
  • 02:30 a.m. - China, PMI data for October
  • 08:00 a.m. - Germany, retail sales for September
  • 10:00 a.m. - Poland, CPI data for October
  • 11:00 a.m. - Eurozone, inflation for October
28 October 2025, 2:02 PM

BREAKING: US CB Consumer Confidence report stronger than expected 🗽
28 October 2025, 1:09 PM

BREAKING: US housing market data stronger than expected 🗽US100 gains
28 October 2025, 9:19 AM

Economic calendar: US Conference Board and housing market data in focus on Wall Street
28 October 2025, 7:03 AM

BREAKING: German GfK consumer sentiments below expectations

