Economic calendar: Fed’s interest-rate decision on Wednesday 📄

We’re starting an interesting new week on the financial markets. Although today’s calendar is exceptionally empty, important economic events await later in the week.

The most important, of course, is the Fed’s interest-rate decision on Wednesday. After Friday’s inflation data, the market is fully pricing in two cuts at the next two meetings. More important, however, will be the Fed’s communication and a possible announcement of the end of balance-sheet reduction (QT).

This week we will also get decisions from the ECB, BOJ, and BOC. On Thursday, Trump will meet with China’s president, Xi. The market expects a trade agreement between the two countries.

Detailed calendar for the week

Monday, October 27

All day - Trump meets with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

09:15 a.m. - Australia, speech by Bullock from the RBA

10:00 a.m. - Germany, IFO data for October

15:30 p.m. - US, Dallas Fed manufacturing data for October

Tuesday, October 28

15:00 p.m. - US, CB data for October

15:00 p.m. - US, Richmond data for industry for October

21:40 p.m. - US, API data on oil inventories

Wednesday, October 29

01:30 a.m. - Australia, CPI data for Q3

14:45 a.m. - Canada, BoC decision

3:30 p.m. - Canada, press conference following BoC decision

4:30 p.m. - US, EIA data on oil inventories

7:00 p.m. - US, FED decision

7:30 p.m. - US, Powell press conference

After Wall Street closes - Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft results

Thursday, October 30

All day - Trump's meeting with President Xi

00:00 a.m. - Japan, BoJ decision

11:00 a.m. - Eurozone, Q3 GDP report

14:00 p.m. - Germany, October CPI report

14:15 p.m. - Eurozone, ECB decision

15:30 p.m. - US, EIA gas inventory data

after Wall Street closes - Apple, Amazon results

Friday, October 31