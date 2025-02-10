Economic Calendar: Focus on McDonald's Earnings and Central Bank Speakers

Markets await McDonald's Q4 2024 earnings and subsequent earnings call amid ongoing trade tensions following Trump's latest steel and aluminum tariff announcements. Multiple ECB speakers and inflation expectations data will be closely watched as markets assess monetary policy implications of escalating trade conflicts.
Key Data Releases (GMT)
07:00 - Norwegian Economic Data:
- Mainland GDP MoM - Previous: 0.0%
- CPI YoY - Forecast: 2.2% vs Previous: 2.2%
- CPI MoM - Forecast: 0.1% vs Previous: -0.1%
09:00 - Italian Industrial Sales MoM:
- Previous: 0.6%
09:30 - Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence:
- Forecast: -16.5 vs Previous: -17.7
16:00 - NY Fed Inflation Expectations
16:30 - US Treasury Bill Data:
- 6-Month Bill High Yield - Previous: 4.155%
- 6-Month Bill Bid-to-Cover - Previous: 3.040
- 3-Month Bill High Yield - Previous: 4.220%
- 3-Month Bill Bid-to-Cover - Previous: 2.650
Corporate Earnings
12:00 - McDonald's (MCD) Q4 2024 Earnings
13:30 - McDonald's Earnings Call
Central Bank Speakers
14:00 - ECB President Lagarde Speaks
17:00 - ECB's Schnabel Speaks
17:30 - BoE's Mann Speaks