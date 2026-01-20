Read more
7:43 AM · 20 January 2026

Economic calendar: Germany ZEW, US ADP and US Supreme Court ruling on tariffs

-
-
Today’s macro calendar is not particularly busy. Market attention is shifting toward the upcoming US Supreme Court decision on Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Economic calendar

9 AM GMT (Germany) – ZEW Survey

  • Expectations: 50 vs 45.8 forecast

  • Current conditions: -76 vs -81 previously

12:15 PM GMT (US) – ADP weekly data

  • Previous: 11.75k

Around 2 PM GMT (US) – US Supreme Court ruling on tariffs

World Economic Forum in Davos – all day

Corporate earnings

Before the open: 3M
Before the open: US Bancorp

8 PM GMT: Netflix (Q4 earnings release)
8:45 PM GMT: Company conference call

After the close: United Airlines
After the close: Interactive Brokers

