Economic calendar: Germany ZEW, US ADP and US Supreme Court ruling on tariffs

Today’s macro calendar is not particularly busy. Market attention is shifting toward the upcoming US Supreme Court decision on Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Economic calendar

9 AM GMT (Germany) – ZEW Survey

Expectations: 50 vs 45.8 forecast

Current conditions: -76 vs -81 previously

12:15 PM GMT (US) – ADP weekly data

Previous: 11.75k

Around 2 PM GMT (US) – US Supreme Court ruling on tariffs

World Economic Forum in Davos – all day

Corporate earnings

Before the open: 3M

Before the open: US Bancorp

8 PM GMT: Netflix (Q4 earnings release)

8:45 PM GMT: Company conference call

After the close: United Airlines

After the close: Interactive Brokers