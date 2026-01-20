Economic calendar: Germany ZEW, US ADP and US Supreme Court ruling on tariffs

Today’s macro calendar is not particularly busy. Market attention is shifting toward the upcoming US Supreme Court decision on Donald Trump’s tariffs.
Economic calendar
9 AM GMT (Germany) – ZEW Survey
-
Expectations: 50 vs 45.8 forecast
-
Current conditions: -76 vs -81 previously
12:15 PM GMT (US) – ADP weekly data
-
Previous: 11.75k
Around 2 PM GMT (US) – US Supreme Court ruling on tariffs
World Economic Forum in Davos – all day
Corporate earnings
Before the open: 3M
Before the open: US Bancorp
8 PM GMT: Netflix (Q4 earnings release)
8:45 PM GMT: Company conference call
After the close: United Airlines
After the close: Interactive Brokers
