Economic Calendar: Inflation, GDP and Industrial Output Across the Atlantic (15.05.2025)

Today’s economic calendar is exceptionally packed and will be rich in key data from both the Eurozone and the U.S., crucial from a market perspective.

We will hear a series of speeches from European Central Bank representatives and get Eurozone industrial production data, which is expected to rise considerably both year-on-year and month-on-month.

The highlight among central banker statements will be a press conference from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, shortly after U.S. data releases on retail sales, regional manufacturing activity, and jobless claims.

Economic calendar for today: