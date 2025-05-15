Read more
XTB Online Trading

Economic Calendar: Inflation, GDP and Industrial Output Across the Atlantic (15.05.2025)

8:12 AM 15 May 2025

Today’s economic calendar is exceptionally packed and will be rich in key data from both the Eurozone and the U.S., crucial from a market perspective.

We will hear a series of speeches from European Central Bank representatives and get Eurozone industrial production data, which is expected to rise considerably both year-on-year and month-on-month.

The highlight among central banker statements will be a press conference from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, shortly after U.S. data releases on retail sales, regional manufacturing activity, and jobless claims.

 

Economic calendar for today:

  • 08:50, Eurozone – Speech by ECB’s Elderson

  • 09:00, Poland – April inflation data:

    • CPI forecast: +0.4% m/m (previous: +0.2%)

    • CPI forecast: +4.2% y/y (previous: +4.9%)

  • 09:00, Poland – GDP data:

    • GDP q/q (Q1): previous: +1.3%

    • GDP y/y (Q1): previous: +3.2%

  • 09:00, U.S. – Monthly DOE report

  • 09:30, UK – Labor productivity (Q4): previous: -2.4%

  • 10:00, Eurozone – Labor market data:

    • Employment change q/q (Q1): forecast: +0.1%, previous: +0.1%

  • 10:00, Eurozone – March industrial production:

    • Forecast: +2.5% y/y (previous: +1.2%)

    • Forecast: +1.9% m/m (previous: +1.1%)

  • 10:00, Eurozone – GDP data:

    • GDP q/q (Q1): forecast: +0.4%, previous: +0.2%

    • GDP y/y (Q1): forecast: +1.2%, previous: +1.2%

  • 10:00, Eurozone – EU economic forecasts

  • 10:00, Eurozone – Additional labor market data:

    • Total employment (Q1): previous: 169.4353 million

    • Employment change y/y (Q1): forecast: +0.8%, previous: +0.7%

  • 11:15, Eurozone – Speech by ECB’s de Guindos

  • 13:15, Canada – April housing starts:

    • Forecast: 227.0K (previous: 214.2K)

  • 13:30, Canada – March wholesale sales:

    • Forecast: -0.4% m/m (previous: +0.3%)

  • 13:30, Canada – March manufacturing sales:

    • Forecast: -1.8% m/m (previous: +0.2%)

  • 13:30, U.S. – Jobless claims:

    • Initial claims: forecast: 229K (previous: 228K)

    • 4-week average: previous: 227K

    • Continuing claims: forecast: 1.890M (previous: 1.879M)

  • 13:30, U.S. – April EIA report:

    • Retail sales ex-gas/auto: previous: +0.8% m/m

  • 13:30, U.S. – April inflation data:

    • PPI y/y: forecast: +2.5% (previous: +2.7%)

    • PPI m/m: forecast: +0.2% (previous: -0.4%)

    • Core PPI y/y (ex-food/energy/transport): previous: +3.4%

    • Core PPI m/m (ex-food/energy/transport): previous: +0.1%

  • 13:30, U.S. – April retail sales:

    • Headline: forecast: 0.0% m/m (previous: +1.4%)

    • Year-on-year: previous: +4.6%

    • Core retail sales: forecast: +0.3% m/m (previous: +0.5%)

  • 13:30, U.S. – Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index (May):

    • Forecast: -11.3 (previous: -26.4)

  • 13:40, U.S. – Fed Chair Powell’s speech

  • 14:15, U.S. – April industrial production:

    • Forecast: -0.2% m/m (previous: +0.3%)

    • Y/y: previous: +1.34%

    • Capacity utilization: forecast: +0.2% m/m (previous: -0.3%)

  • 15:00, U.S. – March business inventories:

    • Forecast: +0.2% m/m (previous: +0.2%)

  • 15:00, U.S. – March retail inventories excl. autos:

    • Forecast: +0.4% (previous: +0.1%)

  • 15:00, U.S. – NAHB Housing Market Index (May):

    • Forecast: 40 (previous: 40)

  • 18:00, U.S. – GDPNow forecast (Atlanta Fed, Q2):

    • Forecast: +2.3% (previous: +2.3%)

  • 19:05, U.S. – Speech by Fed Vice Chair for Supervision, Barr

  • 21:30, U.S. – Federal Reserve bank reserve balances:

    • Previous: $3.201T

  • 21:30, U.S. – Federal Reserve balance sheet:

    • Previous: $6.711B

Share:
Back

Market News

16.05.2025
19:03

Daily summary: Dollar resumes growth momentum; gold loses on lack of agreement in Istanbul

The session on the European stock exchanges closed with small gains. DAX was up 0.3%, and the British FTSE almost 0.6%.  Wall Street indices...

 18:46

Gold slides 1.6% 📉

Gold is ending the week lower as demand for risk assets continues and the S&P 500 looks to close out another week of gains on Wall Street. The lack...

 17:03

Quantum Computing shares surge 36% on Q1 report 📈

Shares of a company Quantum Computing from the quantum computing and computer science sector are up 36% today after the firm beat net income expectations...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits