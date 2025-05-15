Economic Calendar: Inflation, GDP and Industrial Output Across the Atlantic (15.05.2025)

Today’s economic calendar is exceptionally packed and will be rich in key data from both the Eurozone and the U.S., crucial from a market perspective.
We will hear a series of speeches from European Central Bank representatives and get Eurozone industrial production data, which is expected to rise considerably both year-on-year and month-on-month.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
The highlight among central banker statements will be a press conference from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, shortly after U.S. data releases on retail sales, regional manufacturing activity, and jobless claims.
Economic calendar for today:
-
08:50, Eurozone – Speech by ECB’s Elderson
-
09:00, Poland – April inflation data:
-
CPI forecast: +0.4% m/m (previous: +0.2%)
-
CPI forecast: +4.2% y/y (previous: +4.9%)
-
-
09:00, Poland – GDP data:
-
GDP q/q (Q1): previous: +1.3%
-
GDP y/y (Q1): previous: +3.2%
-
-
09:00, U.S. – Monthly DOE report
-
09:30, UK – Labor productivity (Q4): previous: -2.4%
-
10:00, Eurozone – Labor market data:
-
Employment change q/q (Q1): forecast: +0.1%, previous: +0.1%
-
-
10:00, Eurozone – March industrial production:
-
Forecast: +2.5% y/y (previous: +1.2%)
-
Forecast: +1.9% m/m (previous: +1.1%)
-
-
10:00, Eurozone – GDP data:
-
GDP q/q (Q1): forecast: +0.4%, previous: +0.2%
-
GDP y/y (Q1): forecast: +1.2%, previous: +1.2%
-
-
10:00, Eurozone – EU economic forecasts
-
10:00, Eurozone – Additional labor market data:
-
Total employment (Q1): previous: 169.4353 million
-
Employment change y/y (Q1): forecast: +0.8%, previous: +0.7%
-
-
11:15, Eurozone – Speech by ECB’s de Guindos
-
13:15, Canada – April housing starts:
-
Forecast: 227.0K (previous: 214.2K)
-
-
13:30, Canada – March wholesale sales:
-
Forecast: -0.4% m/m (previous: +0.3%)
-
-
13:30, Canada – March manufacturing sales:
-
Forecast: -1.8% m/m (previous: +0.2%)
-
-
13:30, U.S. – Jobless claims:
-
Initial claims: forecast: 229K (previous: 228K)
-
4-week average: previous: 227K
-
Continuing claims: forecast: 1.890M (previous: 1.879M)
-
-
13:30, U.S. – April EIA report:
-
Retail sales ex-gas/auto: previous: +0.8% m/m
-
-
13:30, U.S. – April inflation data:
-
PPI y/y: forecast: +2.5% (previous: +2.7%)
-
PPI m/m: forecast: +0.2% (previous: -0.4%)
-
Core PPI y/y (ex-food/energy/transport): previous: +3.4%
-
Core PPI m/m (ex-food/energy/transport): previous: +0.1%
-
-
13:30, U.S. – April retail sales:
-
Headline: forecast: 0.0% m/m (previous: +1.4%)
-
Year-on-year: previous: +4.6%
-
Core retail sales: forecast: +0.3% m/m (previous: +0.5%)
-
-
13:30, U.S. – Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index (May):
-
Forecast: -11.3 (previous: -26.4)
-
-
13:40, U.S. – Fed Chair Powell’s speech
-
14:15, U.S. – April industrial production:
-
Forecast: -0.2% m/m (previous: +0.3%)
-
Y/y: previous: +1.34%
-
Capacity utilization: forecast: +0.2% m/m (previous: -0.3%)
-
-
15:00, U.S. – March business inventories:
-
Forecast: +0.2% m/m (previous: +0.2%)
-
-
15:00, U.S. – March retail inventories excl. autos:
-
Forecast: +0.4% (previous: +0.1%)
-
-
15:00, U.S. – NAHB Housing Market Index (May):
-
Forecast: 40 (previous: 40)
-
-
18:00, U.S. – GDPNow forecast (Atlanta Fed, Q2):
-
Forecast: +2.3% (previous: +2.3%)
-
-
19:05, U.S. – Speech by Fed Vice Chair for Supervision, Barr
-
21:30, U.S. – Federal Reserve bank reserve balances:
-
Previous: $3.201T
-
-
21:30, U.S. – Federal Reserve balance sheet:
-
Previous: $6.711B
-