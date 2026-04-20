Economic calendar: Kevin Warsh hearing and earnings season 🔎

The new week will bring several interesting macroeconomic releases, while at the same time US companies will continue to report their quarterly earnings.
On Tuesday, we will get UK labor market data and US retail sales. Wednesday will bring UK CPI inflation and earnings from companies such as Tesla, IBM, AT&T, and Boeing, while Thursday will feature preliminary PMI data from the UK and the US, along with reports from Caterpillar and Intel.
An important event will also be the hearing of Kevin Warsh, which could influence expectations regarding the Fed and impact the US dollar, gold, and the US500 index.
Monday, April 20
- 03:00 AM GMT — PBoC interest rate decision
- 01:30 PM GMT — Canada CPI inflation (March)
Tuesday, April 21
- All day — Last day of the US–Iran ceasefire
- All day — Kevin Warsh hearing (new Fed Chair)
- 12:45 AM GMT — New Zealand CPI (Q1)
- 08:00 AM GMT — UK labor market data (March)
- 09:30 AM GMT — Poland labor market data (March)
- 11:00 AM GMT — Germany ZEW index (April)
- 01:30 PM GMT — US retail sales (March)
- 09:40 PM GMT — US API crude oil inventories
Wednesday, April 22
- 01:50 AM GMT — Japan trade balance (March)
- 08:00 AM GMT — UK CPI and PPI inflation (March)
- 12:00 PM GMT — CBRT interest rate decision
- 03:30 PM GMT — US DoE crude oil inventories
Thursday, April 23
- All day — Manufacturing and Services PMI data from major global economies
- 09:30 AM GMT — Poland retail sales (March)
- 01:30 PM GMT — US initial jobless claims
- 03:30 PM GMT — US EIA natural gas inventories
Friday, April 24
- 01:30 AM GMT — Japan CPI inflation (March)
- 03:00 PM GMT — US University of Michigan sentiment (April)
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