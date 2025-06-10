Economic calendar: market focus turns to US-China talks 🔎

No macroeconomic releases are scheduled today that could significantly impact global financial markets.
However, that doesn't mean we should expect a calm session. Following yesterday’s trade negotiations between the U.S. and China, another round of talks is set to begin today at 10:00 AM BST Initially, the meeting was expected to last no more than two days, so it’s likely we may hear some noteworthy outcomes today.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Market sentiment remains highly positive, and yesterday’s remarks from Lutnick — emphasizing that the meeting had been productive so far — have further fueled investor optimism.
Detailed calendar for the day:
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Employment Data for April:
- Average Earnings ex Bonus: forecast 5.4%; previous 5.6%;
- Average Earnings Index +Bonus: forecast 5.5%; previous 5.5%;
- Employment Change 3M/3M: previous 112K MoM;
- Unemployment Rate: forecast 4.6%; previous 4.5%;
03:30 PM BST, Germany - German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks
09:00 PM BST, United States - U.S. President Trump Speaks