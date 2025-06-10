Read more
XTB Online Trading

Economic calendar: market focus turns to US-China talks 🔎

7:05 AM 10 June 2025

No macroeconomic releases are scheduled today that could significantly impact global financial markets.

However, that doesn't mean we should expect a calm session. Following yesterday’s trade negotiations between the U.S. and China, another round of talks is set to begin today at 10:00 AM BST Initially, the meeting was expected to last no more than two days, so it’s likely we may hear some noteworthy outcomes today.

Market sentiment remains highly positive, and yesterday’s remarks from Lutnick — emphasizing that the meeting had been productive so far — have further fueled investor optimism.

Detailed calendar for the day:

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Employment Data for April:

  • Average Earnings ex Bonus: forecast 5.4%; previous 5.6%;
  • Average Earnings Index +Bonus: forecast 5.5%; previous 5.5%;
  • Employment Change 3M/3M: previous 112K MoM;
  • Unemployment Rate: forecast 4.6%; previous 4.5%;

03:30 PM BST, Germany - German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks

09:00 PM BST, United States - U.S. President Trump Speaks

Share:
Back

Market News

11.06.2025
18:56

Daily summary: US-China negotiation progress among top drivers in the market 📌💰

U.S. indices end the day slightly higher, hovering near all-time highs. The US500 and US100 gain 0.25% to 6,055 and 20,007 points respectively. The...

 18:20

Gitlab drops after the results that were better than company's guidnace

GitLab presented its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 during the previous trading session. GitLab is an American technology...

 17:39

Bessent and Lutnick remain optimistic about the U.S. economy and trade negotiations 📄🔎

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Said that foreign companies dissatisfied with the tax proposed by the White House, also known as Section 899, should...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits