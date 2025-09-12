Read more

Economic calendar: Markets await for US consumer sentiments and inflation expectations

9:16 AM 12 September 2025

Today’s trading session in Europe and the United States will not bring major macroeconomic data, but an important release will be the preliminary September reading of the University of Michigan survey, scheduled for 16:00. In addition, commodity market investors will pay attention to the evening volatility in agricultural products following the WASDE report.

Key events

  • 12:30 GMT Canada – Building permits: expected +4% vs. -9% previously

  • 2 PM GMT, USA – University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (September): 58 vs. 58.2 previously

    • Expectations: 56.2 forecast vs. 55.9 previously

    • Current conditions: 62 forecast vs. 61.7 previously

    • 1-year inflation expectations: 4.8% forecast vs. 4.8% previously

    • 5-year inflation expectations: 3.4% forecast vs. 3.5% previously

  • 4 PM GMT, USDA WASDE Report – Agricultural supply and demand estimates:

    • Wheat: 869M vs. 869M previously

    • Soybeans: 291M vs. 290M previously

    • Cotton: 3.8M vs. 3.6M previously

    • Corn: 2007.5M vs. 2117M previously

