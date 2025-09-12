Economic calendar: Markets await for US consumer sentiments and inflation expectations

Today’s trading session in Europe and the United States will not bring major macroeconomic data, but an important release will be the preliminary September reading of the University of Michigan survey, scheduled for 16:00. In addition, commodity market investors will pay attention to the evening volatility in agricultural products following the WASDE report.
Key events
12:30 GMT Canada – Building permits: expected +4% vs. -9% previously
2 PM GMT, USA – University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (September): 58 vs. 58.2 previously
Expectations: 56.2 forecast vs. 55.9 previously
Current conditions: 62 forecast vs. 61.7 previously
1-year inflation expectations: 4.8% forecast vs. 4.8% previously
5-year inflation expectations: 3.4% forecast vs. 3.5% previously
4 PM GMT, USDA WASDE Report – Agricultural supply and demand estimates:
Wheat: 869M vs. 869M previously
Soybeans: 291M vs. 290M previously
Cotton: 3.8M vs. 3.6M previously
Corn: 2007.5M vs. 2117M previously
